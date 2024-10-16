UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has announced the commencement of the 2024 edition of its annual National Essay Competition (NEC) with a Call for Entries in Nigeria.

Now in its 14th year, the annual National Essay Competition (NEC) is part of the UBA Foundation’s education initiative aimed at championing literacy and encouraging intellectual development among senior secondary school students across Nigeria and the African continent.

The 2024 edition will see increased participation from senior secondary school students across Nigeria as they can conveniently submit their entries from the comfort of their homes or schools via the UBA Foundation NEC digital submission portal at www.ubagroup.com/uba-foundation/national-essay-competition.

The essay topic for the call for entries is “Discuss the Impact of Carbon Emission on Climate in Nigeria: Challenges and Solutions”. Students are expected to properly research, write, scan and upload their handwritten essays to the digital portal on or before November 8, 2024.

The essays will be graded by renowned English professors who will then select the best 75 entries, which will be rewarded with N75,000 cash. A second competition will be held across four regions in Nigeria – Abuja, Enugu, Lagos and Port Harcourt where the 75 candidates will compete to be one of the 20 finalists. These 20 finalists will thereafter write a third essay where the top three will be selected.

The Foundation has also announced a substantial increase in educational grants as the first-place winner will receive N7.5 million to study at any African university of their choice, while the second and third-place winners will receive N5 million and N3.5 million, respectively.

The Chief Executive Officer, UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, who spoke ahead of the flag-off of this year’s completion, noted that despite the current global economic challenges, UBA Foundation remains steadfast in their commitment to educational excellence by significantly increasing the grant prizes this year

“We are aware of what families and parents are going through especially in the face of the current economic climate in Nigeria, and by raising the first-place prize to N7.5 million, with N5 million and N3.5 million for second and third places respectively, we are making a bold statement about our dedication to African education. The increase in grant prizes reflect our understanding of the rising costs of quality education and our determination to ensure that exceptional students can pursue their academic dreams without financial constraints.”, Atta said

Apart from the 75 best essays, the 20 finalists will go home with brand new Laptops and other educational tools to help them with their studies and other tertiary research work. Also, the teachers of the school with the highest number of entries will be rewarded.

Atta pointed out that professors from leading Nigerian universities will serve as judges to evaluate the entries at all levels, to ensure fairness and transparency.

Speaking on the foundation’s unwavering commitment to development across Africa, Bola Atta, reiterated that NEC is a testament to UBA Foundation’s broader education initiatives, which include the ‘Read Africa’ program, which has distributed hundreds of thousands of books to students across the continent.

“The competition stands as a beacon of our commitment to nurturing Africa’s next generation of leaders and thinkers,” Atta said. “Through initiatives like this and our ‘Read Africa’ program, we’re not just promoting literacy; we’re investing in the intellectual capital that will shape Africa’s future”

The National Essay Competition has been rolled out in other African countries where UBA operates, in order to open up the opportunity for more African children to benefit from the educational grants.

UBA Foundation embodies the UBA Group’s CSR objectives and seeks to impact positively societies through several laudable projects and initiatives. Through its Education pillar, the Foundation has donated hundreds of thousands of books to students across Africa under the ‘Read Africa’ initiative aimed at encouraging and promoting the reading culture in African youths. Its National Essay Competition has also afforded the opportunity to hundreds of students to improve their lives through higher education.