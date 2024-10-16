Telecommunications infrastructure company IHS Towers, the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have proposed strategies to safeguard Nigeria’s telecommunications infrastructure from cyber threats, theft, and vandalism, which are crucial for the country’s economic growth.

Experts from these organizations made their recommendations on Tuesday during a side event at the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, titled “Protecting Critical National Infrastructure: Securing Nigeria’s Telecommunications Sector for Sustainable Growth,” attended by a Nairametrics analyst.

The breakout session highlighted the critical importance of safeguarding Nigeria’s telecommunications infrastructure while exploring strategies to address vandalism, theft, and cyber threats, as well as legal and regulatory issues.

Path to Safeguard Telecom Infrastructure

Speaking on the topic, Mr. Dapo Otunla, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Services Officer at IHS (Nigeria) Ltd, stated that the company believes protecting telecommunications assets—now recognized as Critical National Infrastructure(CNI) —is vital for achieving economic goals for Nigeria and its investors.

He explained that a collaborative approach for safeguarding these critical assets from threats, along with the joint development of a robust Critical National Information Infrastructure Protection Plan (CNIIPP), will significantly contribute to securing the future of telecommunications infrastructure in Nigeria.

He advised stakeholders to develop strategies for protecting Nigeria’s digital backbone and to focus on strengthening the ecosystem that drives national security and digital growth, noting that such efforts can build a more secure, sustainable, and connected future for Nigeria.

Regarding IHS’s initiatives, he mentioned that the company has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy to equip 3 million Nigerians with critical digital skills over the next three years and to develop innovation hubs in existing institutions.

“We are committed to building a vibrant digital ecosystem through initiatives such as the 3MTT Learning Community.

“Our infrastructure powers the digital economy, advancing access to healthcare, education, financial inclusion, and other critical sectors,” he added.

Speaking further to the press, he emphasized the need for plans to disseminate information that raises awareness among Nigerians about the importance of critical national information infrastructure assets.

He stressed that the “Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure Order, 2024,” approved by the federal government, can address these issues, emphasizing the need for relevant stakeholders to implement it thoroughly.

“It’s a major first step, and I think it’s incumbent upon all of us—not just the operators, not just the regulators, and not just the government—every Nigerian citizen has a role to play in this because when your phone doesn’t work, you’ll realize the importance of telecom infrastructure at that moment.

“It all comes down to implementation at the end of the day. The Executive Order is in place, which actually provides a roadmap for us, and it’s now up to the Office of the National Security Adviser and the NCC. They have indicated they are working on it, so those are the next steps to follow,” he said.

More Insights

ALTON Chairman Gbenga Adebayo applauded the federal government for signing an executive order designating communication infrastructure as CNI, stating that the telecoms industry appreciates the impact this will have on the sector.

He noted that while the issuance of the order is a significant step, the objectives intended by the order will be undermined without the development and implementation of a comprehensive protection plan as stipulated.

“Our collective national web is anchored on secure and resilient telecommunications infrastructure. Hence, the need for an efficient CNIPP cannot be overstated,” he said.

He recommended that the plan should instruct the creation of a secure, centralized, and up-to-date database of all physical telecom infrastructure operated by telecom companies and service providers.

“This database will be managed by the NCC and ONSA, with privileged access rights granted only to operators to update their own infrastructure details,” he said.

He called for mandatory routine surveillance of major telecom infrastructure nationwide through the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the police, and national commands.

He suggested including standard procedures for addressing threats to telecom infrastructure nationwide by ONSA and other security agencies, along with brief timelines for intervention and resolution.

“Inclusion of clear timelines and processes for commencing enforcement against erring individuals or entities, including sub-nationals, in line with relevant provisions of the law,” he said.

He emphasized that two of the most critical physical risks to telecom infrastructure in Nigeria(that should be addressed) include negligent interference by road construction companies and bureaucratic bottlenecks with sub-nationals.

From a regulatory perspective, Isah Latinwo, Deputy Director of Compliance Monitoring & Enforcement at NCC, stated that the executive order by the current administration is a key legal development for telecom stakeholders, assuring that the Commission is pleased about it.

He disclosed that the management of the Commission has set up a committee to examine the protection plan with a view to aiding telecom operators and other relevant stakeholders.

He stated that an updated plan in this regard should be released before the end of this year.

What You Should Know

Recall that President Bola Tinubu released an official gazette designating telecom infrastructure as critical national information infrastructure and making it a criminal offense for anyone to willfully destroy such infrastructure in the country.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, announced this in August of this year.

Over the years, stakeholders in the Nigerian ICT sector have been calling on the government to designate telecom infrastructure as a critical national asset to address the persistent attacks on infrastructure across the country.

In 2023 alone, MTN Nigeria reported suffering more than 6,000 cuts on its fiber cable. The operator relocated 2,500 kilometers of vulnerable fiber cables between 2022 and 2023, at a cost exceeding N11 billion—enough to build 870 kilometers of new fiber lines in areas without coverage.