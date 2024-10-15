The UK Charity Worker Visa presents individuals with a job offer to engage in voluntary work in the UK for up to 12 months.

Though the visa does not lead to permanent residency, partners and children under 18 can apply as dependents.

According to Last Stop Booking, if granted a UK Charity Worker visa, individuals can remain in the UK for up to 12 months or, depending on their Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), for an additional 14 days.

Visa holders may enter the UK up to 14 days before starting their charitable role.

Visa Holder Rights and Restrictions

It is stated that charity worker visa holders can undertake the charitable work specified in their CoS, and take on a second job in the same sector. However, they cannot receive payment for their charitable work beyond covering reasonable expenses.

They also cannot access public funds or take permanent positions.

Criteria For The Visa

To qualify for the Charity Worker Visa, applicants must meet three key criteria:

1. The work must be voluntary and directly contribute to the sponsor’s charitable objectives.

2. Compensation can only cover reasonable costs incurred while performing the role.

3. Also, applicants must not fill a position that is required on a permanent basis.

Reports also inform that in order to obtain a Temporary Work Charity Worker Visa, applicants must fulfill several requirements set by UK Visas & Immigration:

Be 18 years or older.

Ensure that the charity work meets specific criteria.

Hold a valid Certificate of Sponsorship for the role.

Intend to carry out the sponsored role.

Meet financial requirements.

Not have held authorization as a Charity Worker or similar visa within the past 12 months, unless outside the UK.

Avoid grounds for refusal.

Provide a tuberculosis certificate if necessary.

What To Know

Last Stop Booking notes that a valid Certificate of Sponsorship from an A-rated UK sponsor is essential for the Temporary Work Charity Worker Visa.

The certificate must confirm that the intended role meets the criteria for voluntary work. It should be issued within three months of the application date and must not have been used in any prior applications.

Applicants must also demonstrate financial stability unless they have been in the UK for over 12 months.

They must show savings of at least £1,270 held for at least 28 consecutive days before applying. Alternatively, sponsors can confirm financial support for the applicant. Dependents must also meet financial requirements.

Benefits of the Visa

The Charity Worker Visa, as reported, enables individuals to support important causes and gain valuable experience. Benefits include:

Working with a UK charity to make a positive impact.

Developing skills and building a resume with international experience.

Networking with charity professionals in the UK.

Attracting talented volunteers from around the world.

Exploring the UK and potentially other parts of Europe during free time.

Application Process

To apply for the Temporary Work Charity Worker Visa, individuals must submit their application from outside the UK. They must not have held authorization under this route or the Religious Worker route within the past 12 months, unless they were not in the UK during that time.

Also, a valid tuberculosis certificate may be required.

Applications for the visa are submitted online, and applicants must pay an additional healthcare charge. The application fee for the visa is currently £244, with separate applications and fees required for dependents.

Reduced fees apply for applicants from specific countries, including Austria, Belgium, and several others.

With specific requirements and clear benefits, this visa enables participants to contribute to important causes while gaining international experience.