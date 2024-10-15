The highly anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux, the latest instalment in Warner Bros.’ Joker franchise, has grossed N43.3 million in Nigerian cinemas following its October 4, 2024, debut.

Despite this figure, the film’s performance has fallen short of expectations both locally and globally, raising concerns about its overall box office potential.

According to Nigerian box office reports, Joker 2 earned N11.1 million during the weekend of October 11-13, 2024, a notable decline from the N32 million posted in its opening weekend. The film’s fading momentum in Nigeria mirrors its underwhelming performance on the global stage.

In the United States, Joker: Folie à Deux opened with a less-than-stellar $20 million from 4,102 locations, which includes Friday and preview screenings.

Industry estimates had projected an opening weekend haul between $50 million and $65 million, a target that the film now seems unlikely to reach.

Even with the top spot on domestic charts all but assured, the sequel’s numbers fall significantly below those of its predecessor, 2019’s Joker, which debuted with an impressive $96.2 million in its first weekend.

What to know

The budget for Joker: Folie à Deux is a significant departure from its predecessor, reflecting the growing scale and ambition of the sequel. While the 2019 Joker was produced on a shoestring budget of $65 million—a factor that contributed to its massive profitability—the sequel’s production costs soared to $200 million.

This substantial increase is attributed to a combination of factors, including higher talent fees, expanded production requirements, and the added complexity of musical elements integrated into the storyline.

Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his Oscar-winning role, commanded a significantly higher salary this time around, as did Lady Gaga, who plays Dr. Harleen Quinzel (Harley Quinn).

The inclusion of A-list talent and the film’s pivot to a musical format likely contributed to inflating costs. Moreover, extensive visual effects and production designs were required to craft the film’s distinctive, darkly surreal world, further driving up the overall expense.

Despite the sequel’s larger budget and the introduction of new characters such as Harley Quinn, portrayed by Lady Gaga, Folie à Deux has struggled to replicate the success of its predecessor.

Set as a twisted musical love story, the film sees Joaquin Phoenix reprise his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck, alongside Gaga’s portrayal of Dr. Harleen Quinzel (Harley Quinn). Supporting roles include Brendan Gleeson, Harry Lawtey, and Catherine Keener.

The film’s plot centres around Fleck’s continued descent into madness, while Harley Quinn’s character is introduced as a fellow patient at Arkham State Hospital, who falls in love with the Joker. While Joker: Folie à Deux offers a new narrative direction, audiences and critics alike have expressed disappointment with the film’s pacing, tone, and overall impact.

With box office expectations tempered, Warner Bros. is now looking ahead to digital and streaming revenues as potential sources to offset the film’s production costs. A release date for digital platforms has been confirmed, with hopes that home entertainment will boost its financial performance.