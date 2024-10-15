Nigeria’s national grid has collapsed again, plunging the country into another round of blackouts just 24 hours after service was restored.

This is revealed by various distribution companies (DisCos) on Tuesday, confirming the collapse around 9am this morning.

According to the DisCos, efforts are reportedly underway to restore power, but the recurring collapses have sparked frustration among citizens and businesses already struggling with the inconsistent power supply.

In an address to its customers, Ikeja DisCo noted the following:

Please be informed that we experienced another system outage today 15/10/24 @ 09:17hrs affecting supply within our network.

Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders. Kindly bear with us.

Also, Eko DisCo said:

Kindly be informed there was a system collapse at 09:17hrs which has resulted in a loss of power supply across our network.

We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as the power supply is restored. Kindly bear with us.

Backstory

Nairametrics previously reported Nigeria once again plunged into a nationwide blackout following the collapse of its national grid system.

This marks the sixth grid collapse in 2024.

Checks by Nairametrics confirmed that all distribution companies are currently receiving no power from the grid, leaving their feeders without electricity.

What you should know

Nigeria’s electricity sector continues to grapple with the challenges of a fragile national grid, usually leading to nationwide blackouts every other time.

As of October 2024, the grid has experienced a collapse seven different times.

This contributed significantly to electricity disruption across the country, with businesses having to rely on self-servicing generators to run their activities.

In November 2013, the federal government privatised all power generation and 11 distribution companies, with the FG retaining the ownership of the transmission company. This was to improve efficiency in the sector.

However, since privatisation, the grid has continued to collapse amid efforts to reposition the power sector.