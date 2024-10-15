Australia has become an attractive choice for international students aiming for permanent residency (PR), as the country offers various routes for students to transition from education to long-term careers.

Australia’s immigration policies actively support international students wishing to stay after completing their studies, according to TravelBiz.

The combination of high-ranking universities and opportunities for work experience contributes to its popularity among prospective students.

Many students are drawn to the prospect of gaining valuable work experience and applying for PR after their education. The country’s immigration framework is enabled to facilitate the transition from study to permanent residency.

The clear pathways made available contribute to Australia’s appeal.

Visa Opportunity

Reports inform that international students can apply for a Temporary Graduate Visa upon completing their studies.

This visa has two streams:

Graduate Work Stream: For students with skills listed on the Skilled Occupation List (SOL).

Post-Study Work Stream: For graduates of Australian bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral programs, regardless of their field of study.

What To Know

It is reported that ‘for the 2024-25 period, Australia’s permanent Migration Program will offer 185,000 places, with 132,200 allocated to skilled migration.’

The program is fashioned to attract skilled workers who can fill gaps in key industries such as engineering, healthcare, and technology.

Regional migration is also emphasized, offering incentives for individuals willing to live and work in less populated areas.

Popular Courses Leading to PR

Also, selecting a course aligned with Australia’s Skilled Occupation List (SOL) is essential for international students seeking PR. Key fields of study include:

1. Engineering: Graduates in civil, mechanical, electrical, and software engineering can apply for the Skilled Independent Visa (subclass 189) or the Skilled Nominated Visa (subclass 190).

2. Information Technology (IT): The demand for software developers, cybersecurity specialists, and data scientists continues to grow in Australia’s tech sector.

3. Nursing and Healthcare: With an aging population, healthcare professionals, particularly nurses, are in high demand. Graduates can pursue various skilled migration visa options.

4. Accounting: Accountants with expertise in taxation and auditing may qualify for PR, although demand fluctuates.

5. Teaching: Education professionals, especially in early childhood and secondary education, are sought after, creating pathways for PR.

6. Trade Skills: Skilled trades like electricians and plumbers have strong demand, and vocational training can lead to PR opportunities.

PR Process

Australia’s PR process operates on a points-based system. Applicants must accumulate points based on several factors:

Age: Applicants aged 25-32 receive the highest points.

English Proficiency: Strong scores on language tests such as IELTS or PTE can significantly enhance an application.

Educational Qualifications: Degrees from Australian institutions add valuable points.

Work Experience: Relevant experience, whether gained in Australia or abroad, contributes points.

State Nomination: Some states offer additional points if they nominate a candidate for migration.

Possible Challenges

While Australia provides pathways to PR, international students face several challenges:

Stricter Student Visa Requirements: Recent changes include heightened English language and financial criteria for applicants.

Work Rights Limitations: International students encounter restrictions on work rights to prevent exploitation.

Higher Income Threshold: The Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) has been raised to AUD 70,000, ensuring that only qualified workers gain PR.