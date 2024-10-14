Zap Africa, a leading player in the crypto space and the innovator of Nigeria’s first non-custodial exchange, is setting a new standard for financial technology with the integration of a pioneering feature that seamlessly connects Web3 users’ wallets to their exchange.

Tobiloba Asu-Johnson, the CEO of Zap Africa, emphasised the company’s vision during the announcement, stating,

“We are taking Africa to the future. This feature is just the beginning of our journey to transform how crypto assets are managed and utilised across Nigeria and beyond.”

With this feature, Zap Africa is not only meeting today’s market demands, but they’re paving the way for a new era of finance within the Nigerian crypto space. “We are just getting started,” said Asu-Johnson. “We’re committed to going beyond our current services to create a space where crypto users in Nigeria never have to worry about the safety of their funds.”

“And there’s more to come.” Asu-Johnson hinted at an exciting development in the works. “Our journey continues with the launch of our non-custodial wallet that will redefine the security and management of crypto assets. Our wallet will ensure that users still retain full control over their digital currencies without the fear of losing their funds to custodial exchanges,” added Asu-Johnson.

We are excited about these developments, as it marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in the country. This innovation not only sets a new standard for crypto asset management but also positions Nigeria on the map in the tech space, showcasing our potential as a leader in financial technology across Africa.

About Zap Africa

Zap Africa is a forward-thinking financial technology firm with a strong emphasis on user security and innovative features. They are committed to driving financial empowerment and technological advancement across Nigeria and beyond. Their goal is to provide secure, efficient, and user-friendly financial technologies that empower individuals and promote financial inclusion across the continent.

For further information, please visit zap.africa