Nigeria has launched ‘Project 10Million’, a nationwide health campaign targeting hypertension and diabetes, two of the most significant non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the country.

The initiative, announced by the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum (NHCF), aims to screen 10 million Nigerians between October 28 and November 3 to raise awareness and reduce the health burden posed by these conditions.

The rising burden of NCDs

Hypertension and diabetes are responsible for 27% of all annual deaths in Nigeria, with an alarming probability of 17% that individuals between the ages of 30 and 70 could die from these diseases.

Dr. Oyebanji Filani, Chairman of the NHCF and Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Ekiti State, stressed the urgency of this campaign, saying that the rising prevalence of NCDs demands swift action.

“With the growing impact of hypertension and diabetes, it is essential that we take decisive action to tackle these silent killers. Project 10Million represents a major effort to improve health outcomes for millions of Nigerians,” Filani stated.

A nationwide effort

The project has garnered significant support, with the Nigeria Governors Forum and health commissioners from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) fully backing the campaign.

According to Filani, the effort is not only about creating awareness but also about providing equitable access to healthcare, especially in underserved communities.

“Citizens can visit public health service providers or outreach sites for free screenings, immediate counseling, and referrals to treatment facilities for ongoing care,” he said.

This broad outreach is expected to ensure that individuals across different regions, especially those in hard-to-reach areas, benefit from the initiative.

Data collection and policy implications

Beyond screenings, Project 10M is also focused on improving the country’s data collection capabilities on NCD prevalence.

“The campaign will result in the creation of hypertension and diabetes registers across states, which will help shape future health policies and planning,” Filani explained.

This strategic data collection will provide critical insights into the national burden of these diseases, enabling more targeted healthcare interventions in the future. By establishing these registers, Nigeria is setting a foundation for informed health policy decisions that could lead to more comprehensive and sustainable healthcare solutions.

Long- term health impact

The primary objectives of the project include not only screening 10 million Nigerians but also providing counseling and referrals for individuals with abnormal results.

“This initiative goes beyond just screening. It is about establishing a sustainable framework for the ongoing management of these diseases. Our goal is to detect, treat, and ultimately reduce the health burden on Nigerians,” Filani added.

As the project unfolds, it is expected to pave the way for more extensive health interventions, positioning Nigeria as a country committed to improving the health and well-being of its citizens.

What you should know

Project 10Million is a critical step in Nigeria’s efforts to combat the rising threat of NCDs.

With a synchronized, nationwide approach and an emphasis on data collection and sustainable healthcare frameworks, the initiative marks a significant move toward reducing the health burden of hypertension and diabetes.

If successful, it could become a model for future health campaigns in the country, driving improvements in healthcare access and outcomes for millions of Nigerians.