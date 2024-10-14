Access Pensions and ARM Pension Managers have joined forces to create Access-ARM Pensions, a key player in the Nigerian pension industry.

With ₦3 trillion in assets under management and over 2 million customers, this merger reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional retirement experience for you.

Imagine having:

Faster service: No more waiting around for answers. Access ARM Pensions is committed to providing prompt and efficient responses to your requests with a team always on standby.

More choices: With a wider range of investment choices, you can tailor your retirement plan to your specific needs and risk tolerance. Our experts will guide you in selecting the most suitable options for your financial future.

Expert guidance: Our team of financial professionals will work closely with you to understand your retirement goals and develop comprehensive solutions to achieve them. So, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing your retirement savings are in safe hands.

Enhanced security: Your Pension is now backed by a stronger financial foundation.

Better returns: By leveraging our expertise and market insights, we will create innovative investment strategies to help your money grow. ​[Text Wrapping Break]​

Simplified processes: Access ARM Pensions offers simplified processes, easy-to-understand information, and streamlined services to make it convenient for you to manage your pension.

It’s time for a new approach to Pensions. Access ARM Pensions is here to empower you to take control of your financial future. Let’s work together to build a retirement that’s truly yours.