The Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) has reached a major milestone through its subsidiary, Zoomlion Nigeria Limited, with the signing of a groundbreaking export agreement with German-based FIMA Industries GmbH and FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH.

Notably, the German government facilitated funding through Euler Hermes, their export credit agency, and Oddo BHF Bank.

This strategic partnership marks a major expansion of Zoomlion Nigeria Limited’s waste management capabilities, bolstering its position in the industry. The collaboration combines Zoomlion’s expertise in waste collection and management with FIMA’s and FAUN’s cutting-edge technology and global reach.

The export deal is expected to promote sustainable practices and a cleaner environment through the export of waste management services and equipment. By combining Zoomlion’s expertise with FIMA’s and FAUN’s innovative technology, the partnership will drive sustainable development across Africa, demonstrating the capacity to deliver high-quality infrastructure and paving the way for future projects.

The signing ceremony took place on October 7, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria, and was attended by senior managers from FIMA and FAUN, as well as representatives from the Federal Republic of Germany.

Mr. Haidar Said, Executive Director of Environment and Sanitation, and Habiba Abubakar, Country Director of Zoomlion Nigeria, signed the agreement on behalf of Jospong Group, with Markus Maierhofer, CEO of FIMA Industries, signing on behalf of his company.

Mr. Haidar Said stated that following his outfit’s success story in Ghana and their partnership with the FIMA industry, along with the support of both the German and Lagos governments, they are now in Nigeria to establish three waste treatment plants. “This contract value is around 40 million Euros, which will fund the procurement of these three facilities,” Mr. Said disclosed.

“This project aims to make a significant impact on environmental preservation, with an expected reduction of about 1.5 million tons of CO2 emissions annually. Over the next 12 to 24 months, the Jospong Group will be investing around 200 million dollars in Lagos State for waste management initiatives.”

“We hope this project greatly contributes to protecting the environment,” Mr. Said asserted.

For his part, Markus Maierhofer explained that this contract finalises the free waste treatment plant system in Nigeria, Lagos, through Zoomlion, the biggest waste management company in Africa.

“This will help recycle compost to keep the environment clean and safe,” he said, adding that “it is a complete game-changer for it will help reduce waste in the whole of Lagos State.”

According to him, the project is all about biological waste treatment.

“We are ready to invest about 10 million Euros in mechanisms for the waste treatment plant to make this project possible,” Maierhofer emphasised.

According to Lucas Doerr, Head of Business Development Export at FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH, the waste management process will involve the following steps: waste collectors will gather waste and transport it to designated transfer stations.

He went on to add that the waste will then be transferred to a solid waste recycling plant and then to an engineered landfill management facility for proper disposal.

He assured that this milestone marks just the beginning, with more accomplishments to follow. He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Lagos State Government and the Commissioner of Environment for their invaluable support.