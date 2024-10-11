The PAC Foundation is proud to announce that it has been named the Best CSR Company Nigeria 2024 by the Global Banking & Finance Awards.

This prestigious accolade recognizes the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to driving impactful social initiatives across Nigeria.

In reaction to this milestone, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Chris Oshiafi on behalf of the BOT stated that, “We are incredibly proud of the recognition PAC Foundation has received with this award. It is a testament to the tireless efforts of the leadership and the entire team in advancing our mission to create sustainable impact across Africa. Over the past few years, we have seen the foundation grow from a vision into a vehicle for real change, touching lives through economic empowerment, environmental initiatives, Health and Education.

I want to commend Omolola and her team for their dedication and hard work in making this a reality. The foundation’s success reflects the values we hold at PAC Holdings – fostering growth, innovation, and empowerment within the communities we serve. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to building on this momentum to achieve even greater milestones.”

PAC Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Pan-African Capital Holdings, which also received the award for Best Financial Services Group Nigeria 2024. The Foundation’s impactful programs, such as Project B, GCC initiative, RYE and the Green Wells initiative, reflect its commitment to investing in social good for impact, and creating a more inclusive and sustainable society.

In response to the award, Omolola Ojo, Executive Secretary of PAC Foundation, expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the Foundation’s dedication to empowering underserved communities:

“We are deeply honored to receive the Best CSR Company Nigeria 2024 award. At PAC Foundation, we are driven by the belief that meaningful change happens when businesses invest in their communities. This award is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our partners have placed in us. We remain committed to scaling our efforts, especially through initiatives like the Raising Young Entrepreneurs (RYE) program and the Girls Can Code (GCC) initiative, which aim to create sustainable futures for Nigeria’s youth.”

Joshua Dominic, Programs and Partnership Officer at PAC Foundation, also highlighted the importance of collaboration in achieving the Foundation’s goals:

“This award highlights the impact we can make when we work together with communities, businesses, and stakeholders. Our approach to partnerships has allowed us to tackle some of the most pressing challenges, from financial literacy to environmental conservation. We are grateful for the recognition and will continue to push for even greater outcomes in the months and years to come.”

The Global Banking & Finance Awards, a globally recognized platform, celebrates institutions that have excelled in areas of financial services and corporate social responsibility. PAC Foundation’s recognition underscores its innovative and sustainable approaches to community development through its flagship programs, which continue to address critical issues in entrepreneurship, education, and environmental sustainability. For more information about PAC Foundation and its programs, visit www.thepacfoundation.org.