As the global energy sector continues to evolve, DYQUE Energy, a forward-thinking clean energy solutions provider, is set to unveil its plans to combat issues that affect both homes and businesses in Nigeria—unstable power supply, the rising cost of electricity, safety hazards from makeshift solutions, and the environmental toll of relying on non-renewable energy sources.

At the Nigeria Energy 2024 exhibition, scheduled from 15 to 17 October 2024 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, DYQUE will reveal its plan to rapidly replace traditional energy with green energy in Nigeria.

The company is committed to offering premium, innovative, sustainable, and reliable energy solutions as well as comprehensive service for customers seeking long-term value.

With this year’s exhibition focusing on “Powering West Africa’s Clean Energy Transition,” DYQUE aims to present cutting-edge technologies and a first-of-its-kind after-sales service that caters to Nigeria’s unique energy challenges.

DYQUE’s commitment to excellence goes beyond providing top-notch products; it extends to an exceptional comprehensive service designed to ensure long-term customer satisfaction. DYQUE offers a 5-year replacement warranty with an on-site service that ensures customers can request system inspections, cleaning, maintenance, and wire checking according to their specific needs.

“We’re excited to participate in Nigeria Energy 2024 as it offers us a unique platform to showcase our latest innovations and engage in meaningful conversations with key stakeholders in the energy sector,” said Farrah Huang, Global Marketing Director, DYQUE Energy. “Our focus is on providing sustainable, scalable, and affordable energy solutions that can empower Nigeria’s energy transition journey.”

Visitors to DYQUE’s Booth G01 at the Nigeria Energy Conference 2024 can expect a hands-on experience with their latest AI-powered products designed for both corporate clients and energy-conscious individuals. The company plans to unveil several premium and advanced energy systems, such as the All-In-One Energy Box Series, the Edge System, and the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Energy Solutions tailored to the Nigerian market. Experts from DYQUE will be on hand to offer personalised consultations and discuss how these solutions reduce energy costs and reliance on non-renewable sources.

DYQUE’s AI-powered 5-in-1 Energy Solution offers exceptional benefits, making it the ideal premium solution for homes and businesses seeking uninterrupted power supply. DYQUE is equipped with a first-of-its-kind E-Turbo energy optimisation battery technology and expandable layers of stacked battery with V2X bi-directional charging capabilities and a 280ah capacity suitable for your demand. It also delivers long-lasting, efficient power with 9000 cycles of battery life. The system boasts 0ms switch-over time, ensuring seamless transitions between power sources, while the 15-minute installation time offers unmatched convenience.

Supported by a dedicated 360-support team, DYQUE’s sleek, innovative design integrates with multiple charging systems, including solar, ESS, EV charging, and off-grid solutions. The energy system is a premium, expandable, and customisable solution designed to optimise energy usage in both residential and commercial settings, reducing costs and carbon footprint.

DYQUE also adds a personal touch with their unique “Surprise Experience,” where customers receive customized celebrations for birthdays, anniversaries, and other important occasions. To cap it off, DYQUE offers a 24-hour online service to assist end-users, ensuring timely solutions to any electricity-related concerns. This holistic after-sales approach reinforces DYQUE’s dedication to supporting its customers throughout their energy transition journey.

In addition to showcasing products, DYQUE will use this event as a platform for strategic partnerships. The exhibition offers a unique opportunity for the company to collaborate with other stakeholders, including government agencies, investors, and industry peers, all working towards achieving Nigeria’s renewable energy targets.

As Nigeria continues to push for energy sector reforms and diversify its energy mix, exhibitions like Nigeria Energy 2024 provide an essential platform for companies like DYQUE to contribute to the nation’s energy goals. With its forward-thinking solutions and commitment to sustainability, DYQUE is poised to make a lasting impact in Nigeria’s energy sector. The company looks forward to welcoming visitors, partners, and stakeholders to its Booth G01 to explore collaborative opportunities that will drive the industry forward.

For more information on DYQUE and its participation in the Nigeria Energy 2024 exhibition, please visit www.dyque.com or contact 08161368097.

About DYQUE Energy

DYQUE Energy is a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions tailored to the needs of emerging markets. We focus on developing cutting-edge energy solutions for homes and businesses, with products ranging from energy storage systems to solar inverters and EV chargers. Our world-class R&D team of hundreds of top industry experts shares the vision of making the world greener via continuous innovation. With global sales and services, we aim to become our customers’ most trusted partner on their journey to a more sustainable future.

Combining solar, storage, and EV charging, DYQUE offers an all-in-one Green Energy Solution that helps you lower your utility bill and reliance on the grid. Our system is versatile and scalable to meet every need. It is simple to install, easy to use, smart, and safe.

Specialising in renewable energy systems, energy efficiency technologies, and power management solutions, DYQUE Energy has been at the forefront of helping individuals, communities, and businesses transition to cleaner and more efficient energy sources. With a focus on driving positive environmental and economic impact, DYQUE Energy remains committed to addressing global energy challenges, particularly in regions like Africa, where access to sustainable energy is critical to long-term growth and development.

At DYQUE, our unwavering commitment to putting the customer first is at the core of everything we do. We firmly believe that delivering top-quality products is paramount to ensuring customer satisfaction and building long-term relationships. With a relentless pursuit of excellence, we constantly strive to develop innovative products that meet and exceed customer expectations. Our strict implementation of rigorous quality control guarantees that every product leaving our factories is of the highest standard. Moreover, we never settle for complacency. Instead, we embrace a culture of continuous improvement to constantly enhance our products and surpass industry standards.