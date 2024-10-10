The Federal Government is exploring gas reticulation systems for urban buildings in Nigeria and has established a Technical Working Group (TWG) to develop a policy for safe and efficient gas distribution.

Gas reticulation involves a network of pipes supplying gas directly to buildings, a practice common in developed countries for efficient energy delivery.

This initiative, led by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, aims to improve urban gas distribution with a focus on energy efficiency and safety.

The TWG, a collaboration between the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) and the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), was inaugurated by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Amb. Nicholas Ella.

Amb. Ella highlighted that a key tool in achieving such cities is adherence to the National Building Code, which provides guidelines for building design, construction, and post-construction stages.

“Most modern cities in developed countries have evolved to energy smart cities where energy, specifically gas and other utilities are piped to districts and estates.

“However, one of the key tools in creating energy smart city is the National Building

Code which, in essence, sets the guidelines on Building Pre-design, designs, construction and post-construction stages,” he said.

He outlined the benefits of reticulated gas systems, noting that they allow for metered gas supply, similar to water and electricity services, eliminating the need for frequent manual refills.

Additionally, he explained that these systems enhance safety by using buried pipes and advanced safety equipment.

More insight

The TWG is responsible for designing a comprehensive policy to establish best practices for gas distribution using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Piped Natural Gas (PNG), and Bio-Gas in Nigeria’s building sector.

Its tasks include reviewing the National Building Code, assessing global standards, and recommending quality standards for materials used in gas installations.

Amb. Ella stressed the importance of rigorous safety protocols and urged the group to consider environmental sustainability in their recommendations.

The TWG is expected to submit its report by November 15.

Mr. Samson Opaliwah, Chairman of CORBON, assured the council’s commitment to collaborating with the TWG.

He highlighted CORBON’s expertise in ensuring the safe integration of gas infrastructure into buildings and estates across Nigeria. He emphasized that their efforts would result in standardized guidelines for safe and effective gas systems, supported by a skilled workforce.

This initiative aims to address gaps in Nigeria’s gas supply chain, ensuring a reliable and safe gas supply to urban areas.

The Federal Government hopes that by resolving issues associated with manual refills and inefficient distribution, the quality of life for residents will improve, supporting broader economic growth.