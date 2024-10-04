The African Development Bank (AfDB) targets to produce an additional 120 million tonnes of food by 2025 as part of its efforts to bolster food security in Africa.

Dr Abdul Kamara, Director-General of the AfDB Nigeria Country Department, made this known during an event at the 2024 West and Central Africa Regional Wheat Summit, themed “Prioritising Policy, Innovative Technologies, and Investments in Wheat Transformation towards Sustainable Food Security and Economy in West and Central Africa”, held in Abuja.

The summit is aimed at addressing the region’s growing demand for wheat and the challenges associated with its production.

Rising wheat demand

Kamara emphasised the growing need for enhanced wheat production in West and Central Africa, driven by population growth, urbanisation, and shifting dietary preferences. He noted that despite this rising demand, domestic production remains insufficient, with the region heavily reliant on imports to meet its wheat needs.

“Today, the sub-region relies heavily on imports to meet its wheat needs, which exposes our countries to the vulnerabilities of the global market,” Kamara stated.

He highlighted that recent events, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as India’s wheat export ban, have exposed the fragility of depending on external sources for wheat supply. “The disruptions we have witnessed serve as a strong reminder that we must work towards reducing this import dependency and bolster local wheat production to secure our region’s food future,” Kamara added.

The Feed Africa initiative

To address these challenges, Kamara pointed to the AfDB’s Feed Africa initiative, launched in 2016, as part of the solution. The ten-year strategy aims to transform Africa’s agriculture into a competitive agribusiness sector, focusing on enhancing productivity through innovative technologies and science.

“The Feed Africa’s Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) is a major, continent-wide initiative that aims to boost agricultural productivity in all parts of Africa,” Kamara explained.

He added that the programme aims to double the productivity of crops, livestock, and fisheries by 2025, making proven technologies available to over 40 million agricultural producers. “This will produce an additional 120 million tonnes of food and lift 130 million people out of poverty,” he noted.

Kamara encouraged stakeholders to actively engage in discussions to build resilient agricultural systems capable of supporting Africa’s food security and economic growth. “Together, we can turn the challenges we face into opportunities and create a prosperous wheat sector that serves the needs of our people,” he said.

Jigawa State’s wheat production

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State, who participated in the summit, shared insights into his state’s efforts in promoting wheat cultivation. Reflecting on the challenges and successes, Namadi noted that his administration had implemented several programmes aimed at increasing wheat production, resulting in the allocation of 40,000 hectares of land for cultivation.

“We believe in our land, our people, and our determination,” Namadi said. He added that these efforts have significantly expanded the land dedicated to wheat production in Jigawa State.

Wheat cultivation

Dr Solomon Gizaw, Head of the TAAT Clearinghouse, further stressed the urgency of investing in the wheat value chain. He highlighted the significant growth in wheat consumption across Sub-Saharan Africa, which has increased by over 6% in the last decade.

“Over the past six years, TAAT has successfully distributed heat-tolerant wheat varieties and other crops to over 12 million farmers, leading to an estimated increase in crop production of 25 million tonnes,” Gizaw stated.

He also noted that countries like Nigeria and Cameroon are developing National Wheat Road Maps to strengthen their domestic production capacities.

Mr Zubeir Ibrahim, Managing Director of Nile Sun Seed Company Ltd and Chairman of the Sudan Seed Trade Association, Saudi Arabia, emphasised the growing demand for heat-tolerant wheat varieties, which presents significant opportunities for the region.