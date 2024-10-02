The Italian government is taking steps to simplify the process for foreigners seeking temporary work visas.

This is in effort to meet labour market demands as the country is reported to be facing a shortage of skilled workers.

The government plans to increase the number of days each year when applications are accepted.

By expanding the number of days available for visa applications, referred to as “Click Days,” the government aims to better align the visa process with the needs of employers seeking qualified workers.

According to TravelBiz’s recent report, these changes are set to address the growing need for foreign labour in Italy, as current quotas and deadlines have proven ineffective.

The government intends to create a more flexible system that focuses on the actual needs of the labor market.

What To Know

Reports relate that the proposed changes come in response to the challenges faced by employers in finding qualified candidates.

According to TravelBiz, Secretary of Cgil, Maria Grazia Gabrielli, said, “We need to move away from the limited ‘click day’ system. A new approach should align with the real needs of the country.”

By shifting away from a limited application system and strict quotas, the government is looking to create a more flexible and ongoing application process for work visas, making it easier for foreign workers to fill job vacancies in the country.

No Changes For Bossi-Fini Law

Despite recognizing the need for adjustments, the government, according to reports, will not modify the Bossi-Fini Law.

The Bossi-Fini Law, is an Italian immigration law that governs the entry and residency of foreign nationals in Italy.

The law was enacted to address concerns about immigration and labour market stability.

TravelBiz reports that this law requires that third-country nationals secure a job offer before entering Italy. Key provisions include:

Stricter requirements for residence permits for foreign workers and their families.

Mandatory job offers for non-EU nationals to work in Italy.

Increased powers for authorities to deport undocumented migrants.

Penalties for employers who hire undocumented workers.

Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano indicated that the government will soon present a decree outlining these adjustments to the Council of Ministers.

Tackling Visa Fraud and Criminal Exploitation

Concerns about fraudulent practices and organized crime exploiting the visa system have also prompted the government to revise the application process, according to reports.

There have also been reports of companies requesting more workers than needed, and issues regarding foreigners entering the country with work visas but failing to secure employment.

Prime Minister Meloni highlighted the severity of the issue, noting that criminal gangs are abusing seasonal work visas. She mentioned reports of visas being resold for as much as $15,000, particularly affecting Bangladeshi nationals. This situation underscores the need for stricter oversight in the visa application process.

Addressing Labor Market Needs through Visa Reforms

Reports provide that the Italian labour market requires significant changes to better accommodate foreign workers. Hence by extending the application period for temporary work visas and implementing stricter oversight measures, the government is determined to meet market demands while curbing misuse and illegal activities.