Franklin Sixth Form College is set to launch a new scholarship program aimed at young footballers beginning in October 2024.

The Franklin Sixth Form College Scholarships 2025 will feature the Grimsby Town Football Club (GTFC) Football Shadow Scholarship, offering students a chance to receive high-level football training alongside a full-time education.

According to the institution’s recent release, “Delivered in partnership with Grimsby Town Sports and Education Trust, we’re proud to offer the Grimsby Town U19 Shadow Scholarship, giving students a unique combination of football experience and full-time education.”

This initiative aims to create opportunities for talented individuals to excel in both sports and academics. The program, delivered in partnership with Grimsby Town Sports and Education Trust, targets those aspiring to build careers in football or related fields.

Your Pathway to Football Excellence

Reports provide that the GTFC Football Shadow Scholarship is designed for 16-year-olds who demonstrate exceptional football talent. The program, according to DAAD Scholarships, provides a structured environment for students to develop their skills and knowledge in the sport while pursuing their educational goals.

Participants are encouraged to expect a comprehensive experience that combines athletic training with academic coursework.

What To Know

Students enrolled in the GTFC U19 Football Shadow Scholarship will participate in training sessions three times a week, reports inform.

These sessions, according to reports, will focus on strength and conditioning, football skills, and game techniques. In addition, students will compete in the EFL Community & Education Football Alliance (CEFA), representing the Grimsby Town U19 shadow team against other squads from around the country.

Alongside football training, ‘students will study for a Level 3 Sports qualification.’

This qualification, in detail, will cover essential topics, including anatomy, physiology, sports leadership, and coaching. This academic component ensures that participants are well-rounded and prepared for future opportunities in the sports industry.

Tailored Opportunities for Female Athletes

Reports further relay that the GTFC Football Shadow Scholarship will also feature a tailored program for female athletes.

This initiative mirrors the boys’ pathway but is specifically designed to support young women in sports. Participants, as disclosed, will have access to elite coaching sessions, regular competition in the EFL CEFA League, and a personalized study program.

How to Apply

Applications for the Franklin Sixth Form College Scholarships 2025, which include the GTFC Football Shadow Scholarship, will open in October 2024. To apply, you need to show football talent, interest in the game, and a dedication to your sports and academic development.

More information and application details can be found at Franklin Sixth Form College’s website

This opportunity represents a step forward in providing young athletes with the tools they need to succeed in both their sporting and academic pursuit.