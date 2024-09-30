The Peak Performer (TPP) Africa is launching its inaugural TPP Fest, a three-day event focused on leadership, productivity, and growth.

The event aims to bring together leaders and professionals from all walks of life across Africa to enhance skills, promote organisational well-being, foster growth, inspire and equip participants with essential leadership skills.

The Fest will take place from Wednesday, October 2nd to Friday, October 4th in the Ikoyi and Victoria Island areas of Lagos State.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The TPP Fest, which will begin with the Emerging leaders Summit at Alliance Francais in Ikoyi, will feature 15 distinguished speakers, including HR leaders, executive coaches and entrepreneurs.

On October 3rd, the TPP Woman of The Year – Women in Leadership Summit & Fun Day will take place at Shell Hall, Muson Centre to recognise the exceptional role of women leaders in their various fields and spaces.

The final day—October 4th— includes the Peak Performing C-Suite Networking Breakfast Recognition, which will be held at Four Points by Sheraton in VI, is themed “Driving Transformational Leadership with the Magic of Emotional Intelligence.”

It will feature speakers like Harvard’s Prof. Dana Born; seasoned Board Chair, Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga; Actor and Entertainment Icon, Alibaba Akpobome, and TPP Fest Host and world-class Performance Strategist, Dr. Abiola Salami.

The TPP Awards & Dinner will follow swiftly on the final day from 6 PM to 10 PM at Muson Centre, Lagos.

This strategic event aligns with TPP’s mission to promote and celebrate leadership excellence in Africa, highlighting executives making significant contributions to their organisations and the continent.

And with Nigeria’s 64th independence fast approaching, the TPP Fest aims to boost the local economy by increasing consumption of local products, creating jobs, promoting tourism, serving as a platform for dialogue, and fostering networking opportunities for organisations.

Also, this event will help organisations enhance their employees’ skills through value-packed workshops and seminars offered during the festival, improving workforce productivity and tailor their strategies accordingly.

About The Peak Performer (TPP) Africa

The Peak Performer Africa is a platform dedicated to fostering leadership skills, enhancing workforce productivity, and promoting well-being across Africa. It focuses on capacity development with initiatives for men and women empowerment and youth leadership. TPP continues to emphasise emotional intelligence, particularly encouraging everyone to integrate it into their personal and professional lives.