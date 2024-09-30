The Ebonyi State government has announced that flight operations at the Chuba Okadigbo Airport in Onueke are expected to resume in November, following a comprehensive rehabilitation of the facility.

Mrs. Ngozi Obichukwu, the State Commissioner for Aviation, disclosed this during a briefing with Governor Francis Nwifuru, who was inspecting the airport as part of activities marking the state’s 28th anniversary.

Obichukwu explained that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) recently conducted an inspection of the airport’s runway, which has been the primary factor delaying the resumption of flight operations.

RelatedStories No Content Available

“The 3.1-kilometre runway, which can accommodate five aircraft simultaneously, was asphalted by the current administration,” she stated. The airport, originally inaugurated by former President Muhammadu Buhari during Senator David Umahi’s administration, faced operational challenges due to significant deficiencies in the runway’s construction.

Initially, the airport had commenced operations, but issues with the runway led to significant complications. “Most aircraft could not cope with the runway due to the non-asphalting of the concrete base used in its construction,” Obichukwu noted. The state government took decisive action by initiating the asphalting of the runway in October 2023, successfully completing the project on July 8, 2024.

Following the NCAA’s inspection, Obichukwu expressed confidence that approval for flight operations would be granted by November. She commended Governor Nwifuru for fulfilling his commitment to rehabilitating the runway, which she described as one of the best in Nigeria. “We regret that the engineer who oversaw the rehabilitation of the runway passed away,” she added.

What to know

Governor Nwifuru, represented by Deputy Governor Patricia Obila, acknowledged the timely completion of the project, emphasizing the improvements made since his last visit to the facility. “Billions of naira have been invested in this project, and we anticipate that the state will reap its due rewards,” he remarked. He underscored the airport’s potential to rank among the best globally and expressed hope for the safety and security of all who utilize the facility.

Nwifuru also called for a proposal to name one of the airport’s plazas in honour of the late lead engineer, recognising the significant contributions he made to the project. This gesture reflects the administration’s commitment to acknowledging the efforts of individuals who contribute to the state’s development.

The flight operations at the airport were previously suspended due to construction flaws in the runway. The upcoming resumption of services signals a positive turnaround for the state’s aviation sector and its broader economic landscape.