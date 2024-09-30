Former Binance CEO and Co-founder Changpeng Zhao has outlined his plans to invest more in blockchain following his release from prison after a 4 months term.

CZ as he is fondly called outlined his plans in a lengthy X post a day after release spelling out sectors he will be investing in and also hinted at working on a book which he is almost done with.

His plans post-release are mainly investing in various sectors like the blockchain, AI, and EdTech industry. He also commented on how well Binance has been running in his absence feeling grateful for that.

“gm, the food tastes so good… And what a luxury to be able to have more than one piece of fruit per day! I know some of you may have a lot of questions. I won’t have all the answers. Let me chill for a bit.

Then figure out the next steps. There are always more opportunities in the future than there were in the past. I want to thank everyone for your support. It meant a lot to me and kept me strong in the darkest moments.

A few quick updates/thoughts: Giggle Academy has been going well, and will be a big part of my life for the next few years.

Will continue to invest in blockchain/decentralized technologies, AI, and biotech. I am a long-term investor who cares about impact, not returns.

I will also dedicate more time and funding to charity (and education). I have some rough ideas.

Still working on my book. About 2/3 done, I think. Writing a book is a lot more work than I anticipated, but will see this one through.

Oh,@binance seems to be doing well without me back-seat driving, which is excellent. Every founder’s dream! Stay tuned. See you at the conferences.” CZ tweeted.

On Giggle Academy

Giggle Academy is CZ’s attempt to build a Global EdTech empire providing free basic education globally for grades 1 to 12. The Edtech project will run with no revenue model. Giggle Academy incorporates gamification, adaptive learning, and blockchain technology, using soul-bound tokens” to certify students’ achievements.

It is one of the projects highlighted by CZ in his tweet that will be getting his attention in the coming days.

Changpeng Zhao remains a billionaire despite his legal tussles which saw his company Binance Limited pay a $4.3 billion fine and him paying a personal fine of $50 million. The Binance founder was charged with having a lax Anti money laundering policy while he ran Binance and facilitating transactions for sanctioned entities like Iran.

What to Know

BNB the native cryptocurrency of the Binance Ecosystem dipped a little following the release of CZ after surging hard for many weeks leading to his release.

CZ is a Chinese Canadian and remains one of the most influential people in the crypto space.