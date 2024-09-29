The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has announced that the Federal Government, through the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund, has approved over N350 billion for the development of dams and the expansion of facilities across Nigeria.

Bagudu shared this update while speaking to journalists after offering condolences to former EFCC Chairman, Abdul-Rashid Bawa, following the passing of his mother in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

He said this is coming on the heels of the recent flooding in Maiduguri, Borno State, that has displaced thousands of people.

According to Bagudu, the President is taking proactive measures to address climate change challenges in the country.

”A number of interventions have been approved by the president, in addition to numerous timely release of Federal Allocation Account money.

”The federal government allocated N3 billion to each state of the federation to mitigate the effects of flooding.

”Gov. Nasiri Idris of Kebbi has intimated me that the state has taken possession of its share of the fund.

”The federal government, had in the Federal Executive Council last week, approved over N350 billion under the President’s renewed hope infrastructure fund to support dams and expansion of irrigation facilities,” he said.

More Insights

Speaking further, Bagudu also disclosed that the Federal Executive Council has approved N900 billion for the Kebbi section of the Sokoto-Badagry Highway, describing it as “the single largest contract awarded by the current administration.”

He further mentioned that approval has also been granted for the construction of the Zaria Kala-Kala road in Koko/Besse Local Government Area.

This road, he noted, will connect with other projects, including the awarded Melando-Warra road in Birnin Yauri, Ngaski Local Government Area.

“Kebbi is blessed, we are lucky that infrastructural projects, among other numerous interventions in agriculture, animal husbandry, hospitals, schools, will compliment the ongoing developmental projects taking place in the state,” Bagudu added.

What you should know

The recent flooding in Maiduguri, Borno State, has been the worst since 1994, with many homes submerged and residents on high alert as water levels continue to rise. The flooding is mainly caused by the overflow of the Alau Dam, which has been at full capacity for the past week.

In response, Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, has announced a N3 billion relief package for states affected by the floods.

Additionally, the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has pledged over $6.5 million to support humanitarian efforts. These funds will be channeled through local partners, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM), to provide relief across flood-affected regions in Nigeria.

Notable figures such as business mogul Aliko Dangote and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have also made substantial donations to assist Borno State residents during this crisis.