The Federal Government has initiated an investigation into allegations of ticket racketeering on the Abuja-Kaduna rail route following numerous passenger complaints.

Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, announced the directive on Sunday via a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

He instructed Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), to establish a committee tasked with investigating the alleged issues and resolving them.

In the statement, Minister Alkali acknowledged the concerns raised by passengers regarding difficulties in purchasing tickets for the Abuja-Kaduna rail service.

He emphasized that the committee’s primary objective will be to review the entire ticketing process, focusing on identifying any negligence or mismanagement and ensuring those responsible are held accountable.

“Following numerous passenger complaints regarding challenges in purchasing tickets, I have instructed the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) @info_NRC to set up an investigation committee and resolve the alleged negligence leading to these problems on the Abuja-Kaduna route, with a focus on holding those responsible accountable.

“This committee will be tasked with conducting a detailed review of the ticket purchasing process, identifying any areas of neglect or mismanagement, and implementing necessary corrective measures,” the minister’s statement read in part.

This move is aimed at restoring public confidence in the railway system by improving transparency and efficiency in the ticketing process.

In addition to the directive to probe ticket racketeering allegations, the Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, also noted in an image attached to his X (formerly Twitter) post that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has increased the number of train trips on the Kaduna-Abuja rail route.

What you should know

To purchase tickets on Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC)-controlled rail lines, such as the Lagos-Ibadan route, passengers are required to use the NRC’s official e-ticketing platform.

The booking process starts by visiting the NRC e-ticketing website, where users must create an account by providing personal information such as their date of birth, gender, and National Identification Number (NIN).

After successfully registering, passengers can log in to the platform and proceed with their ticket bookings.

Once logged in, travelers select their departure and destination stations, along with the desired travel date.

Importantly, tickets must be booked at least 48 hours before the trip. The platform then displays available train options, allowing passengers to choose based on their schedule. Travelers can also select their preferred class of service—First Class, Standard Class, or Business Class.

After choosing their desired train and class, passengers select their seat and fill in the required passenger details before reviewing their booking.

Payment is made through a partnership with the Flutterwave platform, ensuring a secure and seamless transaction. Once the payment is confirmed, the passenger receives an e-ticket, which can either be printed or presented digitally at the station.

However, despite the convenience of the e-ticketing system, passengers have frequently raised concerns about difficulties in booking tickets through the platform. Many have reported that tickets sell out quickly, forcing them to resort to purchasing tickets at the station at higher prices.

Allegations of ticket hoarding and racketeering have also surfaced, with some travelers accusing station officials of withholding tickets for sale at inflated prices, adding to the challenges faced by passengers seeking to book online.

These ongoing issues have sparked dissatisfaction and calls for reform in the ticketing process.