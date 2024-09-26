The Board of Directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has announced the appointment of Mrs. Olusola David-Borha as Chairman of the company’s board with effect from September 26th, 2024.

In a statement signed by the company’s secretary, Chidi Okezie, the company said that her appointment follows all regulatory approvals after the retirement of Mr. Basil Omiyi as Chairman of the Board in May 2024.

Mr. Olusola David-Borha has previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Africa, and CEO of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and Stanbic IBTC Bank.

The firm noted that the new appointee has an extensive career in the financial services industry spanning over 35 years and her education includes executive courses at Harvard and Wharton Business schools.

Following the announcement of Mrs. Olusola David-Borha’s appointment, the company’s share price remained unchanged, holding steady at N57 per share, the same price it started the week at as of the time of this report.

Stanbic IBTC Q2 result

Earlier this month, the company released its result for the second quarter of the year which saw pre-tax profit rise by 80% to N84.2 billion- the highest quarterly increase according to Nairametrics records.