X, formerly known as Twitter, is preparing to alter its blocking feature, a move that has sparked a mix of reactions across the platform.

X founder, Elon musk disclosed this in a comment to a post, saying “High time this happened. The block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public post.”

Currently, when users attempt to view the profile of someone who has blocked them, they are met with a “You’re blocked” message.

The block feature also prevents access to posts, replies, media, followers, and following lists of the person who initiated the block.

However, Elon Musk, the owner of X, is taking steps to change this by allowing blocked users to view public posts from accounts that have blocked them. This decision aligns with Musk’s previous criticisms of the block button, which he called “nonsensical” last year.

He has since pushed for replacing it with a stronger mute function and, in August 2023, announced that the block feature was on the chopping block. According to Musk, the only exception would be for direct messages.

Critics argue this could make it easier for bad actors to harass victims. Musk, who has long promoted X as a platform for free speech, reacts to a post on blocking being a basic safety feature that allows basic protection for victims of abuse and stalking, called the feature unnecessary and reiterating that it “makes no sense.”

Reactions from users

Musk’s views has stirred significant debate on X:

@nima_owji supported the change, stating, “Good move! The block button for public accounts was a stupid feature since everyone could view the posts from their browsers’ incognito mode.”

@boomvolley stated “As long as muting is still an option it seems fine to me”

However, not all reactions were positive. @ZubyMusic opposed the idea, saying, “With respect, I think this is a bad idea. There are many reasons somebody may not want certain individuals from easily seeing all their public posts. There are some REALLY bad actors on social media, sadly.”

User @prideveteran1 questioned his obsession with removing the restriction

“Why are u obssesed with this blocking thing? Once in a few months same topic appears by your side. Blocking sb is my privacy. Should be my option, not X’s”

Another user, @Ceceliaism, highlighted the limitations of X’s current privacy system, comparing it unfavorably with Facebook: “It’s wild to me that Facebook, of all places, handles blocking better than you do here. They are hardly an example of caring about people’s privacy and safety concerns, but at least they take blocking seriously enough to make it complete and two-way.”

The user stated that he should make rules simply because he dsont like them.

Echoing concerns over privacy and safety, @MarinaMedvin warned, “This is going to discourage social media use by good people while empowering the wrong people.”

What you should know

Twitter reversed to the way its “block” function works after receiving feedback from users. The company stated that it never intends to introduce features that could compromise user safety.

All blocks that users previously set are still in effect, meaning blocked individuals will remain unable to interact with the accounts that blocked them.

In 2022, Musk apologized for making major changes while revamping the platform’s functionalities without consulting X’s users, saying that there would be a vote on any major policy changes going forward. “My apologies, won’t happen again,” he assured in a post, though the current plan for blocking has not yet been put to a vote.