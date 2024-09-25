Last week, Kigali became the epicentre of Africa’s agricultural transformation as experts, policymakers, and private sector leaders gathered for a critical roundtable on the African Fertilizer and Soil Health Action Plan (AFSH-AP) and the Soil Initiative for Africa (SIA).

The event, co-hosted by the Coalition of Implementors for Fertilizers and Soil Health (CIFSH) and (AGRA) in partnership with the Joint Development Partners, brought to light the pressing challenges and opportunities in securing Africa’s agricultural future.

At the heart of Africa’s agricultural revolution lies a critical resource—soil. With widespread soil degradation threatening food security across the continent, the roundtable discussions centered on moving beyond declarations to implementing concrete actions that would lead to healthier soils and enhanced food production.

A Shift Toward Domestic Solutions

A key theme that emerged from the discussions was the urgent need to shift from dependency on donor funding to mobilizing domestic resources. Participants stressed that sustainable agricultural transformation in Africa can only be achieved if African governments and African institutions take the lead. By committing national resources, engaging high-level government officials, and ensuring policy alignment with local needs, the continent can drive meaningful progress in soil health initiatives.

“At the heart of Africa’s agricultural transformation is our most critical resource—soil. The discussions in Kigali have underscored the urgent need to move beyond declarations and focus on coordinated actions that restore and sustain soil health,” said Henk van Duijn, President & CEO, IFDC (Representative of Coalition of Implementors for Fertilizers and Soil Health).

The roundtable also underscored the pivotal role of the private sector, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), in driving this transformation. Speakers called for intentional engagement of the private sector in both the coordination and implementation of soil health projects. By harnessing the innovation and agility of SMEs, Africa can scale up efforts to improve soil health and agricultural productivity.

Strategic partnerships emerged as another critical component of the discussions.

“The challenges are big and would not be solved by one institution, AGRA is proud to co- lead and partner with the Coalition of Implementors for Fertilizers and Soil Health to address the critical challenges facing Africa’s agriculture. By working together, we can unlock the continent’s agricultural potential and ensure a more sustainable and prosperous future for all” said Prof Tilahun Amede, Director of Climate Adaptation, Sustainable Agriculture and Resilience of AGRA. He also emphasized the importance of localized solutions, strengthening farmer’s innovation and a strengthened last-mile delivery.