Africa’s leading drone and robotics manufacturer, Terrahaptix is hosting its first automation technology expo.

This inaugural event is an opportunity for the robotics expert to showcase its progress in artificial intelligence (AI) and drone technology.

This event will take place at Aztec Arcum in Port Harcourt on the 23rd of November, 2024.

At the Terra Expo Terrahaptix will also share its ambitious production plans on its journey to accelerating autonomy in global emerging markets. During this expo the company will launch three groundbreaking products that will revolutionise the farming and logistics sectors in emerging markets. The company also has a special surprise product planned to be unveiled at the event.

Speaking about this event, Nathan Nwachuku, Chairman of Terrahaptix says, “We are excited to host the first Terra Expo which will be the first of many. This event marks a significant milestone for our company as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and automation technology. AI is the future of robotics and we intend to be at the forefront of this industry revolution.

We look forward to unveiling our latest products which will reshape the agricultural and logistics sectors. These products represent years of research and field testing. We are also thrilled to bring together automation industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to showcase the latest advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, and drone technology.”

Terrahaptix is well on its way to becoming a world-renowned drone manufacturer with its innovative products deployed all over Africa to protect critical infrastructure. Founded by two ambitious 21-year-olds, Nathan Nwachuku(Chairman) and Maxwell Maduka(Chief Engineer), the company has found success in building low-cost, unmanned systems for core industries.

It has become a significant player in the global automation industry recently launching a 15,000-square-foot drone factory in Nigeria and winning a $500k contract to supply Archer drones to the Republic of Ghana.

The company has also found success in the mining, oil and gas, and construction industries, optimizing these industries with products that reduce inefficiencies through automation. It has processed over $1M in drone sentry orders so far.

Currently, its three main products are:

Archer drones; for advanced aerial security and surveillance.

Kallon sentry tower; a solar-powered surveillance tower that uses AI to detect, identify, and track threats up to 5km away.

ArtemisOS; the proprietary mobile-first, open operating system for drones. Think the “Android for drones”.

Terrahaptix hopes to accelerate automation in emerging markets with its products. To join this robotics revolution, register and attend the Terra Expo at Aztec Arcum in Port Harcourt on the 23rd of November, 2024.