Kamala Harris the flagbearer of the Democratic Party in the upcoming United States elections has made her first public statement in support of the crypto industry signaling a shift from the Anti Crypto stance associated with the Biden administration.

Kamala Harris made the statement in a recent appearance at a Wall Street fundraiser in New York. In her statement, she explained her administration’s intention to support the growth of digital assets and Artificial Intelligence if elected.

“We will partner together to invest in America’s competitiveness, to invest in America’s future. We will encourage innovative technologies like AI and digital assets while protecting our consumers and investors.” Harris explained

The statement marks her first public support of the crypto industry signaling a shift in policy stance from the Biden Administration’s anti-crypto sentiments.

The current Vice President of the United States has before now avoided the topic of crypto despite his counterpart Donald Trump going in fully on it and even headlining the biggest gathering of crypto enthusiasts in the United States.

No clear policy yet

Despite the pro-crypto comments from Kamala Harris her team is yet to come out with a clear policy or framework for the crypto industry. The recent comments suggest that the Kamala team is ready to mend fences with the Crypto industry and put an end to the perceived bad blood between the Biden administration and the industry.

Coinbase policy chief Faryar Shirzad commented on the development saying that Harris’ acknowledgment of digital assets signals “a clear message that the Biden/Warren era of destruction is over.”

Kamala Harris also stressed the need to create a business environment with precise and clear regulations. She outlined her plan to fight bureaucracy and give a good look at new sectors such as Semiconductors, clean energy, and digital assets.

Reactions

Various crypto founders and industry heads reacted to the statement by Kamala welcoming it as a sign of better things to come for the industry.

Hayden Adams, CEO of Uniswap Labs, described her statements as a positive indication of the administration’s attitude toward digital innovation.

Anthony Scaramucci, CEO of Skybridge Capital, added, “Kamala means bitcoin in every language,” further emphasizing her potential impact on the crypto industry.

Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.) reacted to the development saying that it puts her in line with the interest of the congress.

“This new policy position puts her in line with House and Senate Democrats working to protect consumers and keep digital innovation in the United States.”

What to Know

Kamala Harris has initially maintained a neutral stance on the crypto industry avoiding the topic on her campaign trails. Even the DNC Congress avoided the crypto topic altogether. This has now changed since Kamala made her statement on the industry for the first time in Public.