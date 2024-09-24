JustBrandIt/EazzyPrints Africa, a leading player in the offline print industry, recently acquired Printivo.com, Nigeria’s foremost online print business.

This strategic acquisition unites Printivo’s cutting-edge online platform with JustBrandIt’s well-established offline production capabilities, delivering a holistic print and branding solution for businesses and individuals across Africa.

This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in the transformation of the printing, branding, and corporate gifting sectors, as customers can now expect an expanded service offering that includes AI-powered workflows for streamlined design, product curation, aswell as tracked/realtime update/delivery of print items and branded merchandise.

Printivo.com over its 10-year run, pioneered and dominated the Nigeria’s online printing industry, providing high-quality, customizable print products via an intuitive web platform. Printivo’s success in digitizing the print industry has empowered thousands of individuals and businesses nationwide to conveniently order custom prints with delivery across Nigeria.

JustBrandIt/EazzyPrints Africa, renowned for offering premium print, fabrication and branding services to corporations and organizations, aims to enhance its services through this acquisition by integrating Printivo’s digital expertise, to offer an omnichannel experience, merging the convenience of online services with the tangible benefits of offline production.

Wande Durojaye, CEO of JustBrandIt, noted, “this acquisition is a game-changer. It allows us to serve the African businesses and individuals with a hybrid model, combining the ease of online ordering with the high-quality output of our coordinated offline production.”

Temitope Ekundayo, CEO of Printivo.com, expressed optimism about the acquisition, saying, “Printivo’s mission has always been to make printing accessible and affordable. We are confident that, with JustBrandIt/EazzyPrints Africa, our impact will be scaled.”

Both Printivo and JustBrandIt will continue operating under their respective brands, ensuring seamless service for customers while introducing new and enhanced features.