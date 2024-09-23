The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has announced the 2024 edition of the National MSME Conference, themed “GROW NIGERIAN: Sustaining an Innovation and Digital-Driven Economy.”

The event, the nation’s leading annual development conference, will be opened by the President, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. It will take place from October 3rd to 5th, 2024, at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, with support from the German International Agency (GIZ) and Mastercard.

Mr. Charles Odii, Director-General/CEO of SMEDAN, described the event as the most significant convergence of entrepreneurs, policymakers, enablers, public-private sector stakeholders, and supporting institutions in Nigeria’s SME ecosystem.

The conference will focus on driving development in the MSME sector within the eight key sectors identified in the GROW Nigerian strategy introduced by Director-General Charles Odii to strengthen Nigeria’s local production potential and raise export revenue. This will be achieved through the provision of Guidance, Opportunities, Resources, and Workforce Support to SMEs by SMEDAN.

The sectors include agriculture, light manufacturing, fashion, creative and entertainment, digital and innovation, tourism, and education.

Nigeria’s most successful entrepreneurs and renowned experts have confirmed their attendance at the event. They include Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings; Hakeem Belo-Osagie, Chairman of Metis Capital Partners; and Jonathan Ortmans, Founder and President of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN).

A key highlight of the event is the planned premiere of the second season of the popular drama series The Smart Money Woman by Arese Ugwu, who will attend the conference with co-stars such as Timini Egbuson and Osas Ighodaro.

Conference activities will include one-stop shops featuring heads of government agencies and financial and compliance organizations, such as NAFDAC, CAC, SON, Nigeria Customs, BOI, NEXIM, NEPC, NIPC, FIRS, and more.

There will also be an exhibition showcasing innovative products and services from SMEs across the country. Participating businesses will receive expert advice and guidance at a Business Clinic, interacting with agencies and institutions to address structural issues and challenges.

Google, the UN, and other prominent thought leaders, including Chude Jideonwo, the Co-founder of Red Media and Joy Inc., will lead masterclasses focused on digital skills development, accessing finance, business scaling, and leveraging trade agreements such as AGOA and AfCFTA.

Additional activities will include a deals room where scalable businesses will obtain investments from venture capital firms; a pitch competition for entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and receive funding; and networking events to facilitate connections and partnerships.

The conference will conclude with an award ceremony led by the Vice President, His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima, on the final day. Government actors from across the six regions will be recognized for their contributions to SME development through reforms, financial investments, targeted infrastructure, and other developmental contributions.

Interested participants can register to attend the event at www.smedan.gov.ng/msmeconference.