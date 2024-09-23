Nigeria is on the verge of securing World Bank’s approval for three major loan projects worth a total of $1.5 billion, currently under negotiation, this week.

According to information obtained from the website of the World Bank, the expected approval date for these projects is September 26, 2024.

These loans aim to support Nigeria’s ongoing development efforts in healthcare, governance, and infrastructure.

The projects include the Nigeria Primary Healthcare Provision Strengthening Program, the Nigeria Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) Governance project, and the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria project.

Each of these projects is slated to receive $500 million, bringing the total to $1.5 billion.

Loan Summary

The $500 million Nigeria Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) had an initial estimated approval date of September 17, 2024. However, the date has been moved to September 26, 2024. The HOPE project will focus on enhancing human capital by improving education, health, and social protection services.

Another $500 million is earmarked for the Nigeria: Primary Healthcare Provision Strengthening Program, which had an initial estimated approval date of September 23, 2024, but has been moved to September 26. This program aims to fortify Nigeria’s primary healthcare system by enhancing healthcare infrastructure, training healthcare professionals, and improving service delivery.

The third project, Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) Project will also receive $500 million and is scheduled for approval on September 26, 2024. This project focuses on sustainable power generation and irrigation, both of which are essential for agricultural and industrial development.

What you should know

The World Bank recently announced the approval of two loan projects aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s economic stability and supporting its vulnerable populations.

According to a statement from the bank, the combined package, totalling $2.25 billion, comprises the $1.5 billion Nigeria Reforms for Economic Stabilization to Enable Transformation (RESET) Development Policy Financing Program (DPF) and the $750 million Nigeria Accelerating Resource Mobilization Reforms (ARMOR) Program-for-Results (PforR).

So far, Nigeria has secured a total of $4.95 billion in loans from the World Bank under the administration of President Bola Tinubu amid concerns over the country’s rising external debt servicing costs.

Not less than six loan projects have been approved and they include loans for power ($750 million), women empowerment ($500 million), girl’s education ($700 million), renewable energy ($750 million), economic stabilization reforms ($1.5 billion) and resource mobilization reforms ($750 million), according to findings by Nairametrics.

However, Nigeria has received only about 16% of the total loan approved by the World Bank under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

That is, out of $4.95 billion approved loans, only $774.99 million has been disbursed as of July 31, 2024, raising concerns about the pace of project implementation and fund utilization.

If the three new loan projects get the World Bank’s approval, the total approved loan to Nigeria under Tinubu will rise to $6.45 billion.

Data from the external debt stock report of the Debt Management Office (DMO) shows that Nigeria owes the World Bank a total of $15.59 billion as of March 31, 2024.