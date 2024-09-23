The United Nations has revealed that the high rate of girls dropping out of school in sub-Saharan Africa is leading to a staggering economic loss of approximately $210 billion annually.

The report, titled “Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals – The Gender Snapshot 2024,” highlights the severe economic impact of gender inequality in education across the region, where girls remain significantly disadvantaged compared to boys.

“In sub-Saharan Africa, where girls are at a significant disadvantage compared to boys, the annual cost of girls leaving school early is $210 billion, more than 10 per cent of the region’s combined GDP.”, The report said.

The economic drain is equivalent to more than 10% of the combined GDP of sub-Saharan African countries, illustrating the immense cost of lost potential, as girls who are denied education are unable to fully contribute to the region’s economic growth.

Basic skills deficit

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) estimates that by 2030, the global annual social costs of the basic skills deficit will surpass $10 trillion, a figure exceeding the combined GDP of France and Japan.

According to the report, “If the number of children dropping out of school early and those with less than basic skills each fell by just 1 percentage point, annual global labour income could increase by $470 billion and over $650 billion, respectively.” This highlights the staggering economic opportunities being missed due to the education gap.

Despite some progress in global education, with 5.4 million more girls attending school since 2015, the situation remains dire for many. A staggering 119.3 million girls worldwide are still out of school, highlighting the slow pace of progress. A significant number of these girls are in sub-Saharan Africa, where education access is hindered by systemic poverty, gender inequality, and limited resources, compounding the region’s economic losses.

Moreover, 39% of young women globally fail to complete upper-secondary education, further limiting their opportunities to fully participate in the workforce and contribute to economic growth.

Economic impact

The economic consequences of this educational gap are profound. Globally, when girls are denied the opportunity to complete their education, it restricts their ability to secure skilled employment, reduces their lifetime earnings, and stifles economic development on a national and regional scale.

To combat these losses, the report calls for proven gender-responsive policies, including lowering schooling costs, providing cash transfers to support girls’ education, creating safe environments for girls, and addressing gender-based violence. Other recommendations include implementing comprehensive sexuality education, ensuring a diverse and gender-balanced teaching workforce, and raising awareness of the importance of girls’ education.