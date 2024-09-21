At CashToken Rewards Africa, we believe that every Nigerian deserves more than just a thank you for their loyalty and patronage.

That’s why we’ve created the CashToken, a revolutionary way to reward ordinary Nigerians for the transactions they already make whether it’s buying airtime, shopping for essentials, or paying bills.

Our mission is simple: to turn everyday transactions into opportunities for financial empowerment, hope, and, in some cases, life-changing rewards.

I’ve had the privilege of watching firsthand how the CashToken has impacted lives across Nigeria.

One story that stands out to me is Mrs Precious, a snail trader who uses 9Mobile as her service provider. Precious didn’t expect anything extraordinary when she topped up her airtime and to call her customers and suppliers.

However, because 9Mobile uses CashTokens as their official reward system, Precious earned CashTokens for her loyalty.

Each CashToken she received added ₦6 in instant cash to her reward wallet, but that wasn’t all. Precious’ phone number was entered into our CashToken Consumer Draw, where she stood a chance to win between ₦5k to ₦100,000,000.

And then it happened—Precious won ₦2,000,000. It was more than just a prize. It was a turning point in her life.

As a trader, Precious used her winnings to register her business and pursue her dream of becoming an exporter. Her win allowed her to officially register with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, and she now holds her export certification.

It was a story that resonated deeply with all of us here at CashToken Rewards Africa. It’s stories like Precious’s that remind us why we do what we do—because every transaction should be an opportunity for something greater.

For millions of Nigerians, financial pressures are a constant reality, that’s why we’ve built the CashToken system, not just to reward transactions, but to offer hope.

The CashToken is a simple yet powerful way to ensure that every time a customer engages with a business, they receive something meaningful in return.

With instant cash rewards and the chance to win life-changing amounts in our weekly draws, the CashToken provides a financial cushion and a sense of possibility that wasn’t there before.

What’s exciting is that every Nigerian can participate.

It’s not just about big purchases or elite customers, whether you’re buying airtime, paying bills, or shopping for groceries, you can earn CashTokens and enter our weekly draw.

We’re passionate about the potential of CashToken to empower individuals, provide relief in tough times, and offer hope for a brighter future.

Through our partnerships with brands like MTN, we’re not just helping businesses retain loyal customers—we’re helping build a culture of giving back, where customers are truly valued and rewarded in a way that can make a real difference in their lives.

In a time when more is less, we at CashToken Rewards Africa are committed to creating pathways for financial empowerment.

The CashToken is more than just a reward; it’s a sign of what’s possible, a spark of hope that every Nigerian can carry with them. We believe that every transaction can be an opportunity for something greater. And that’s the power of the CashToken.

Want to check if you’ve been rewarded with CashTokens? Dial *6700#, select ‘Reward Wallet,’ and check your balance. You can cash out your rewards as airtime, data, or transfer them directly to your bank account.

Chinaenyenwa Nwokedi Chief Marketing Officer, CashToken Rewards Africa