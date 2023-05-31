Article summary

National Reward Licence received by CELD Innovations Limited for CashToken Rewards Africa.

National Regulatory Commission expresses support for CELD Innovations Limited’s initiative.

CashToken Rewards Africa aims to optimize sales and customer loyalty through its unique gamification and reward system.

It was an auspicious occasion attended by the Management team of the National Regulatory Commission, led by the Director General of the Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, and Members of the board of CELD Innovations Limited trading as CashToken Rewards Africa, led by its chairman Mr. Taiwo Olashore met to receive the National Reward Licence for CELD Innovations Limited at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja on Friday, 25th May 2023.

Speaking at the event, the Director General of the Commission Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, commended the initiative by CELD Innovations Limited as he had studied the proposal and seen the potential for actual impact on the citizens of Nigeria once executed, as he reiterated the support of the Management team of the commission, who would be working closely with the organization in ensuring the adherence to the compliance of the terms and conditions signed by both parties as he urged the organization to reach out to the commission for assistance when needed.

Speaking on behalf of CELD Innovations Limited, the Chairman, of the Board of Directors, Mr. Taiwo Olashore, expressed gratitude to the Commission for the remarkable opportunity and confidence in the capacity and capability of CELD Innovations Limited as he pledged the organization’s commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities with utmost dedication and integrity.

Furthermore, Mr. Olashore commended customers, stakeholders, and members of the board of directors for their unwavering support, which has been critical to the organization’s success. He also used the medium to commend Mr. Labode and his team for their tireless efforts, unwavering dedication, and passion in securing the national license.

Also Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and CEO of CELD Innovations Limited, Mr. Lai Labode, expressed gratitude to the Director General of the Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila for taking the time to understand the national rewards initiative through CashToken Rewards Africa.

He further stated that this is a first in Africa and worldwide where any country is engaging in a National Reward program where patronizing local businesses is rewarded. Using CashToken Rewards Africa’s socialist model of reward, the government of Nigeria would gain unprecedented public emotional goodwill and appeal through the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, which would redistribute wealth, alleviate poverty, and create jobs.

About CashToken Rewards Africa

CashToken Africa is Africa’s first Cash Reward as-a-Service Company (CRaaS).

CashToken Rewards Africa Limited is a RewardTech company that helps businesses optimize sales and customer loyalty investment through its Universal Gamification of Sales & Consumer Expenditure.

We pioneered a Performance-based system designed to optimize Customer Loyalty Investments for businesses across multiple industries and the Development of Beneficiary Emotional Equity.

The CashToken is an electronic reward and celebratory gift commodity. It connects every patronage or gift in any nation’s economy to an opportunity for Life-Changing Cash Rewards and guaranteed cash for financial inclusion.

The core of the company’s business model is the gamification of expenditures and rewards, and its flagship product is designed to connect purchases of goods and services to guaranteed cash rewards, including an automatic ticket into a National Weekly Consumer Draw.

Major clients include MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, 9mobile Nigeria, Mastercard International, and the Lagos State Government, among others.

CashToken Rewards has three key elements:

Universal Cash Reward Wallet Guaranteed Instant Cash Ticket into a weekly National Consumer Draws for N5k-N100m.