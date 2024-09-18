Nollywood’s latest cinematic offering, American Japa, directed by Tony Abulu, has made a notable impact at the Nigerian box office, grossing a total of N24.7 million in just 12 days of its release.

The film has captured the attention of audiences nationwide, selling millions of naira in movie tickets since its debut in cinemas.

According to data from the Nigerian box office, American Japa* grossed n8.14 million during its second weekend, adding to its cumulative earnings of ₦2.7 million.

Despite experiencing a 22% drop in movie traffic compared to its first weekend, the film continues to perform well, securing the title of the highest-grossing movie for two consecutive weekends.

The film’s strong performance is a testament to the appeal of the story and the star-studded cast that has captivated Nigerian cinema-goers.

Premiering on August 30 at Filmhouse Cinemas, The Palms Mall, “American Japa” quickly garnered attention for its intriguing narrative and social commentary. The film delves into the lives of commercial sex workers in Nigeria who aspire to relocate to the United States in pursuit of better opportunities—a concept widely referred to as “Japa,” a Yoruba term meaning “to run away.”

In Nigerian slang, “Japa” has come to signify the exodus of individuals seeking greener pastures abroad, often driven by economic hardship and the quest for a better life. This theme resonates deeply with many Nigerians, adding a layer of relatability to the film’s plot.

What to know

The film’s storyline, centered around the characters’ ambitions and struggles to escape their challenging circumstances, is both thought-provoking and relevant, as it reflects the real-life experiences of countless Nigerians who seek to emigrate in search of better prospects. *American Japa* presents a raw and poignant portrayal of this phenomenon, blending drama, humor, and cultural commentary, making it a timely addition to Nollywood’s repertoire.

American Japa boasts an ensemble cast of some of Nollywood’s most prominent stars, including Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Bolanle Ninalowo, Segun Arinze, and Yemi Blaq. These celebrated actors bring depth and authenticity to the film’s characters, enhancing the emotional weight of the narrative. The supporting cast features notable figures such as Ronke Oshodi Oke, Jide Kosoko, Wumi Toriola, Jumoke Odetola, Tina Amuziam, Lizzy Jay, Shirley Igwe, and Tommy Roland, adding further star power to the production.

More insights

Produced by Tony Abulu, a Nigerian-born, US-based filmmaker, *American Japa* was created by Atlantic World Digital Communications and co-produced by Angel Ufuoma. Abulu’s background as a filmmaker with experience in both the Nigerian and international film industries has enabled him to craft a movie that appeals to both local and global audiences, highlighting universal themes of hope, ambition, and the pursuit of a better life.

The film continues to screen in cinemas across Nigeria, maintaining its strong box office presence. Its success is a reflection of Nollywood’s growing ability to tell stories that resonate with both local and global audiences, as well as the enduring support of Nigerian moviegoers for homegrown talent and productions.