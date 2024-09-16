The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards marked a decisive triumph for FX’s historical epic Shogun, which swept an unprecedented 18 categories, cementing its status as a powerhouse in prestige television.

The high-budget drama, reportedly costing $250 million to produce, claimed the coveted Outstanding Drama Series award, fending off formidable competitors such as The Crown, Fallout, and The Morning Show.

Consisting of a total of ten episodes, Shogun is a massive television production in the vein of Game of Thrones, marking a new era of prestige TV.

With its nearly exclusive Japanese cast, the series showcased a large-scale narrative that would have been unthinkable a decade ago.

The $250 million budget makes it the most expensive international series ever produced for FX, an investment that paid off with widespread critical acclaim.

The presence of world-class star Hiroyuki Sanada, who also served as a behind-the-scenes producer, further elevated the production, while his co-starring role earned him Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Key Wins:

Outstanding Drama Series: Shogun

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Anna Sawai, Shogun

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

The show’s grandeur, coupled with the richly detailed storytelling and cultural representation, mirrors the scope of productions like Game of Thrones, ushering in an era of ambitious global storytelling for television.

Meanwhile, the Comedy Series categories were highlighted by wins for FX’s culinary dramedy The Bear, with Jeremy Allen White taking Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Ebon Moss-Bachrach winning Supporting Actor. Hacks maintained its hold on the Outstanding Comedy Series category, with Jean Smart winning Lead Actress for her portrayal of an aging Las Vegas comedian.

Comedy Highlights:

Outstanding Comedy Series: Hacks

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

In the increasingly competitive Limited Series category, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer emerged victorious, with Richard Gadd securing a win for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Jessica Gunning won for Supporting Actress, helping Baby Reindeer round out a strong performance in the limited series space.

See full List of Major 2024 Emmy Winners and Nominees

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun (Winner)

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks (Winner)

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Baby Reindeer (Winner)

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun (Winner)

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun (Winner)

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Winner)

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Winner)

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks (Winner)

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (Winner)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (Winner)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (Winner)

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Winner)

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (Winner)

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo (Winner)

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Winner)

Aja Naomi King

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Reality/Competition Series

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors (Winner)

The Voice

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Winner)

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show (Winner)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert