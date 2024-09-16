The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards marked a decisive triumph for FX’s historical epic Shogun, which swept an unprecedented 18 categories, cementing its status as a powerhouse in prestige television.
The high-budget drama, reportedly costing $250 million to produce, claimed the coveted Outstanding Drama Series award, fending off formidable competitors such as The Crown, Fallout, and The Morning Show.
Consisting of a total of ten episodes, Shogun is a massive television production in the vein of Game of Thrones, marking a new era of prestige TV.
With its nearly exclusive Japanese cast, the series showcased a large-scale narrative that would have been unthinkable a decade ago.
The $250 million budget makes it the most expensive international series ever produced for FX, an investment that paid off with widespread critical acclaim.
The presence of world-class star Hiroyuki Sanada, who also served as a behind-the-scenes producer, further elevated the production, while his co-starring role earned him Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
Key Wins:
- Outstanding Drama Series: Shogun
- Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Anna Sawai, Shogun
- Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
- Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
The show’s grandeur, coupled with the richly detailed storytelling and cultural representation, mirrors the scope of productions like Game of Thrones, ushering in an era of ambitious global storytelling for television.
Meanwhile, the Comedy Series categories were highlighted by wins for FX’s culinary dramedy The Bear, with Jeremy Allen White taking Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Ebon Moss-Bachrach winning Supporting Actor. Hacks maintained its hold on the Outstanding Comedy Series category, with Jean Smart winning Lead Actress for her portrayal of an aging Las Vegas comedian.
Comedy Highlights:
- Outstanding Comedy Series: Hacks
- Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks
- Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
In the increasingly competitive Limited Series category, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer emerged victorious, with Richard Gadd securing a win for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Jessica Gunning won for Supporting Actress, helping Baby Reindeer round out a strong performance in the limited series space.
See full List of Major 2024 Emmy Winners and Nominees
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun (Winner)
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks (Winner)
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Series
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Baby Reindeer (Winner)
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun (Winner)
- Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun (Winner)
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Winner)
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Winner)
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks (Winner)
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (Winner)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (Winner)
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (Winner)
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Winner)
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (Winner)
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo (Winner)
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Winner)
- Aja Naomi King
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Reality/Competition Series
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors (Winner)
- The Voice
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Winner)
- Saturday Night Live
- Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show (Winner)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
