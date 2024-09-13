Queens University Belfast has Launched a Summer School Scholarships for African Undergraduates.

The program, as announced, seeks to reduce financial burdens and offer academic opportunities to promising minds in Africa.

According to the institution’s recent release, This four-week Summer School initiative is designed to support students from Nigeria and other African countries in experiencing a new academic and cultural setting.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Scholarship Details

The Summer School scholarship package includes various benefits, covering tuition, course materials, field trips, and other expenses.

The package, valued at £1,400 for tuition and £1,300 for accommodation, also includes a 20% discount on future Master’s programs, a course certificate, transcript, and a Queen’s University hoodie.

Details provide that recipients will receive a UK visa and travel profile support.

First Recipients and Selection

The inaugural scholarships were awarded to three Nigerian undergraduates:

Ahmad Tijjani Attahir from Nile University Abuja,

Adedife Aishat Adigun from Osun State University, and

Anuoluwapo Diekolomo Olukayode from Bowen University.

The selection process, according to the institution, focused on ensuring representation across Nigerian tribal, religious, and gender lines.

Initiative’s Background and Support

A Nigerian lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast, Dr. Ilesanmi Olade, noted certain observations that led to the establishment of the scholarships.

“I observed that a high majority of attendees were from China, and there were no African students in recent years. I raised the issue in meetings, arguing that African students face high costs,” Olade stated.

Support for the scholarships was secured through collaboration with the Director of Internationalisation, Dr. Wasif Naeem and contributions from Professor David Rooney and Dr. Thai Son Mai.

Olade also mentioned the involvement of prominent figures and organizations in the program.

Notable contributions included a technology lecture from Mr. Nweike Onwuyali and visits from pastor Phillips Oluwaleye and Chris Ifonlaja.

Students and teaching associates who contributed to the program’s success were appreciated.

Future Prospects

At first, the 2024 Summer School scholarships were introduced as a pilot initiative, but has now blossomed to promising levels.

Olade expressed hope for expanded support in the future; “Our goal is to create more academic opportunities for the African IT sector and enhance Queen’s University Belfast’s visibility among African students,” Olade said.

He anticipates a broader scholarship program in 2025 and beyond.

This marks a significant step in increasing access to international education for African undergraduates and underscores Queens University Belfast’s commitment to supporting diversity in education.