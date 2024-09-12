EducationUSA Nigeria will host its 23rd annual EducationUSA College Fair from September 17th to 19th in Abuja and Lagos.

This event is organized by the U.S. government’s official information source on U.S. higher education.

According to a press release from the United States Consulate General, Public Diplomacy Section, the fair will feature representatives from 50 U.S. colleges and universities.

Details of the Fair

The EducationUSA Fair, as stated, will provide ample opportunity for prospective students to engage directly with international admissions officers from prominent U.S. institutions such as; Harvard University, Columbia University, The George Washington University, Tulane University, and Spelman College.

The participating schools, with their pedigrees, offer a range of programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels, and represent various regions of the United States.

Here, attendees will have the chance to meet with admissions officers, EducationUSA advisers, and U.S. Embassy representatives; where they can discuss educational opportunities, the student visa application process, financial aid, and cultural aspects of studying in the United States.

U.S. Mission Public Diplomacy Counselor, Lee McManis, encouraged participation in light of the benefits to be gained from the fair. “The United States has renowned higher education programs and remains the destination of choice for international students,” McManis stated,

“The upcoming EducationUSA college fair is a great way to explore the amazing educational opportunities that the United States has to offer.”

What To Know

The release informed that Nigeria is a significant source of international students for the United States, as it sends more students to American colleges and universities than any other country in Africa and is the seventh largest source worldwide.

In the 2022-2023 academic year, over 17,000 Nigerian students pursued degrees in the United States.

Event Locations and Registration

The College Fair will begin in Abuja on September 17th at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites. It will continue in Lagos on September 18th at the Ecobank Pan African Center, Victoria Island, and conclude on September 19th at Pistis Hub, Maryland.

There is no fee for participation, but registration is required.