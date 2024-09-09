Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), the world-class innovation-led and technology-driven knowledge institution has emerged as the winner of the 2024 Business Excellence Award at the recently concluded BIZZ Awards, an international award organized by the World Confederation of Business (WORLDCOB) based in Houston, Texas, United States.

Also presented with an award was the Managing Director and CEO, FITC, Chizor Malize, who won the “African Woman of the Year Leadership Award”.

The award was in recognition of her game-changing work at FITC driving innovation, transformation, and inspiring leadership.

FITC, a Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bankers Committee-owned Entity, which provides cutting-edge Learning, Advisory, and Research Services to organizations within the Financial Services and other allied sectors, was announced the winner of the “Business Excellence Award” in recognition of its extraordinary initiatives that have led to innovative and exceptional transformation within the organisation with significant impact on the Financial Services sector which it serves.

The BIZZ AWARDS business excellence award programme in its 19th edition, is created by the World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB) and organized yearly to cover 3 regions of the world Europe, Americas and Asia with participation and entries from over 130 countries.

It recognizes and promotes the growth of leading businesses. The award is designed to promote excellence in business practices through innovation, service culture, efficiency, quality assurance, and strong leadership.

It is considered the most important recognition of business excellence in the world. In his opening address Global Founder and CEO of WORLDCOB Jesus Maron highlighted the vision for the Business Excellence Award.

“This prestigious award aims to highlight the best practices in the industry, inspiring companies worldwide to strive for excellence in their operations and strategies. By showcasing these success stories, the award fosters a culture of continuous improvement.

It encourages businesses to adopt responsible and impactful practices that benefit not only their growth but also contribute positively to the society. The ripple effect of our recognition extends beyond the winners, promoting economic development, fostering international collaboration, and driving positive social and environmental change globally”, he remarked.

In receiving the Awards for FITC and the African Woman of the Year Leadership Award, the Managing Director and CEO Chizor Malize, acknowledged the great work by the organizers, WORLDCOB and the contributions of diverse stakeholders towards the success of FITC.

“I am deeply honored to accept this Global Business Excellence Award on behalf of FITC. This recognition is a testament to the great work, dedication, and passion for excellence that our team demonstrates every day. I am grateful to lead such a talented group of individuals who are deeply committed to making a positive impact.

“At FITC, our mission is to empower organizations and individuals through innovative solutions and knowledge. This award reaffirms our belief in the importance of continuous personal development and the pursuit of corporate excellence. We are driven by the desire to create a future where businesses operate with purpose, responsibility, and a commitment to societal impact,” she said.

“I am also deeply honored to receive the African Woman of the Year Award for Leadership. This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a celebration of the strength and potential of phenomenal African women in leadership all over the content. I am grateful to lead FITC and to work with a team that shares my commitment to innovation, growth, and positive change”.

These recognitions are not just a celebration of our achievements but also a call to continue pushing the boundaries and setting new standards in our industry. As we celebrate this moment, we are inspired to keep innovating and collaborating to make a meaningful difference”, She enthused.

FITC’s recent recognition at the BIZZ Awards, alongside the leadership accolade awarded to Chizor Malize, underscores the organization’s steadfast dedication to excellence, innovation, and transformative leadership. These honours not only celebrate the achievements of FITC but also highlight its pivotal role in driving growth and excellence across industries with an emphasis on the Nigerian financial service sector.

Under the visionary leadership of Chizor Malize, FITC has consistently demonstrated a commitment to fostering innovation and achieving remarkable results. The organization’s approach is rooted in the belief that excellence is a continuous journey, one that requires a relentless focus on creating value and driving impactful change.

FITC’s success is built on its ability to anticipate industry needs, embrace cutting-edge solutions, and empower individuals and organizations to reach their full potential. Chizor Malize’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding FITC to new heights. Her dedication to creating a culture of excellence and her ability to inspire and motivate her team have been key factors in the organization’s success. “These recognitions are a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Malize.

“They inspire us to continue our mission to innovate and lead, driving impactful change across the industry and beyond. FITC is committed to shaping the future of knowledge, bridging gaps, and empowering the next generation of leaders.”

FITC’s success is deeply rooted in its strategic partnerships and collaborations with a diverse range of organizations and institutions globally. By aligning with visionary entities, FITC has been able to amplify its impact and extend its reach across various sectors.

These partnerships are instrumental in fostering innovation, promoting best practices, and enhancing the capabilities of individuals and organizations.

Over the years, FITC has drawn from partnerships with diverse leading institutions such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the African FinTech Association, the West African Bankers Association (WABA), the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC) and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), FITC has cultivated a network that spans multiple industries and disciplines. These alliances have enabled FITC to stay ahead of industry trends, leverage cutting-edge technology, and create innovative solutions that drive growth and development.

Through these collaborations, FITC has been able to bridge knowledge gaps, offer world-class capacity building programmes, and deliver impactful research and advisory solutions that empower the next generation of leaders.

By continuously seeking out and nurturing partnerships with organizations that share its vision for excellence and innovation, FITC reinforces its commitment to advancing knowledge, enhancing performance, and fostering sustainable growth. With the remarkable WORLDCOB 2024 awards, FITC reaffirms its position as a beacon of business excellence and leadership, poised to inspire and lead for the next 40 years and beyond.

The organization remains focused on empowering individuals and organizations to achieve exceptional performance and sustainable growth, setting a standard of excellence that resonates throughout the industry.

As FITC continues to expand its influence, it remains dedicated to its mission of fostering innovation, excellence, and impactful leadership, ensuring a bright future for the financial service industry and the communities it serves.