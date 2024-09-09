Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Ajaero was preparing to board a flight to the United Kingdom for an official assignment when he was detained by the DSS.

While details surrounding the arrest remain unclear, multiple media reports suggest that Ajaero has been handed over to the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) for further questioning.

It is believed that he was on his way to attend a Trade Union Congress (TUC) conference in the UK scheduled for Monday.

Ajaero has recently been under the watch of security agencies. On August 20, he responded to a summons from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigerian Police Force, following an earlier notice from the Police on August 19. The summons involved allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.

Despite initially explaining his inability to meet the August 19 deadline through human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), Ajaero appeared at the Force Headquarters on August 29 with Falana and other legal representatives to address the accusations.

Just a day after this appearance, the Police issued another summons, calling for Ajaero and NLC General Secretary Emma Ugboaja to appear on September 5. This second summons concerned allegations of criminal intimidation, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, and malicious damage to property.

NLC confirms Joe Ajaero’s arrest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has confirmed the arrest of its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, via a statement on their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The NLC confirmed that Ajaero was arrested by DSS operatives on Monday, September 9, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, while en route to a TUC event in the UK. He is detained at the National Security Adviser (NSA) office.

“The assault of Nigeria workers continues, President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero was arrested and abducted by men of DSS at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja this morning on his way to attend an official engagement of the TUC United Kingdom and he is now detained at the office of the NSA.

“This intimidation and assault must stop,” NLC’s tweet read.

What you should know

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Joe Ajaero was arrested and detained about a week after initially honouring a police invitation on August 28 over allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, and cybercrime. He was released the next day.

In a follow-up, Ajaero and NLC Secretary General Emmanuel Ugboaja were summoned to appear before the Deputy Inspector General of Police in Abuja on September 5 over charges of criminal intimidation, breach of public peace, and property damage.

“In furtherance of investigations into the alleged case of Criminal Intimidation, Conducts Likely to Cause Breach of Public Peace and Malicious Damage to Properties in which your name featured.

“You are requested to come along with Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja or an interview with the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force intelligence Department (FID) through the undersigned, at SPO’s Room 12, 2nd Floor, Force Intelligence Department (FID) Complex, Shehu hagari way, opposite Force Headquarters Area 11, Garki, Abuja on Thursday, 5th September, 2024 at 11am.

“On arrival, you may wish to call Mr. Usman on GSM number 08039659139. Your cooperation in this regard is highly solicited, please,” the police’s second invitation read.

Ajaero, accompanied by human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), complied with the summons and later addressed NLC members, reaffirming the union’s patriotism and resolve.