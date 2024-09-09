ARNFoods, a leading name in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, has joined forces with AGI Milltec, a global leader in grain processing technology, to increase rice production in the country.

The partnership, officially signed on September 6, 2024, in Lagos, aims to address Nigeria’s ongoing rice shortage by improving local production capacity and reducing dependence on imports.

The collaboration comes at a critical time when Nigeria is grappling with a 40% deficit in rice production, leading to high prices for the staple food.

ARNFoods, led by founder Adetola Nola, recently launched a modern rice mill in Epe, Lagos, with a production capacity of 8 tons per hour. By partnering with AGI Milltec, the company will now utilize advanced technology to boost efficiency and scale up production to meet Nigeria’s rising demand for rice.

At the signing event, Nola expressed his optimism about the partnership’s impact on the rice industry. “This partnership with AGI Milltec is a huge step forward for ARNFoods and for Nigeria. We’re doing more than just increasing production, we’re also making rice more affordable and accessible for millions of Nigerians. We aim to ensure that Nigeria can produce enough rice to feed its people without relying on expensive imports.”

AGI Milltec, known for its innovative grain processing technology, will provide ARNFoods with cutting-edge equipment to enhance rice milling processes. This will enable ARNFoods to produce high-quality rice more efficiently, reduce waste, and lower production costs. By using this technology, ARNFoods is positioned to significantly reduce the high cost of imported rice, making locally grown rice more affordable for Nigerian consumers.

The business development manager, AGI Milltec, Joseph Vincent, highlighted the need for collaboration between these companies. He stated that the local machinery used for the production of rice might not be sufficient for production hence the result. In his own words, he says, “Obviously, there are people over here that are still using the traditional methodology to produce rice and the quality of that rice— I believe you call it local rice; so the quality of that rice is not going to be up to the mark.”

Industry experts believe that this partnership will have a positive ripple effect on the Nigerian economy. By increasing local rice production, ARNFoods and AGI Milltec will help reduce Nigeria’s import bill, create more jobs in the agricultural sector, and ensure a stable supply of rice for the country.

With this partnership, ARNFoods and AGI Milltec are set to make a lasting impact on Nigeria’s rice production, paving the way for a more self-sufficient and sustainable agricultural future.