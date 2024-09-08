Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, has urged Nigerians to stop blaming Western countries, foreigners, and international institutions for the country’s underdevelopment.

Oyedele made this disclosure via a post on his official X account on Saturday, reacting to Nigerians’ responses to his previous post about his meeting with Bill Gates.

In that post, Oyedele noted that they discussed various tax reforms under the current administration, which sparked mixed reactions in the comment section, with some Nigerians suggesting that Western influence was behind the reforms being implemented.

In response, Oyedele argued that constantly attributing Nigeria’s challenges to external forces only serves to exonerate local leaders and policymakers from accountability.

According to him, when Nigerians claim that foreign interests influence their economic policies and development agenda, it implies that they are incapable of making sound decisions, lack patriotism, or are corrupt—willing to prioritize personal gain over national interest.

“If we continue to take the view that foreigners, Western countries, or international institutions are responsible for our under-development, we invariably exonerate ourselves from blames,” Oyedele remarked.

He warned that this mindset allows leaders to fail, as they can conveniently blame external parties rather than address the internal challenges that truly hinder progress.

More insight

Oyedele’s post further emphasized that countries like the United States and China developed by taking full responsibility for their futures, even after enduring colonialism or foreign pressure.

He also noted that small nations like Rwanda are now charting their own developmental path without relying on foreign validation, similar to Singapore’s success.

He believes the sooner Nigerians, and by extension, Africans stop blaming external forces and start taking responsibility, the quicker the continent will realize its potential.

What you should know

The federal government’s ongoing tax reform initiative was launched following the establishment of the Presidential Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy by President Bola Tinubu in August 2023.

The committee, headed by renowned tax expert Taiwo Oyedele, is tasked with designing a comprehensive tax framework aimed at driving economic growth and development across Nigeria.

As part of its mandate, the committee has proposed several reforms, including increasing Value Added Tax (VAT) from 7.5% to 10%, along with introducing tax exemptions for low-income earners and other measures aimed at broadening the tax base.

However, these reforms have not been without criticism.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, alongside various experts and Nigerians, have raised concerns about the potential negative impact of some of the measures, particularly the VAT increase, on the already strained economy and its effect on the average citizen.

Despite these criticisms, Oyedele and the committee remain focused on implementing a tax structure that supports inclusive growth, with the goal of balancing revenue generation with the need to shield vulnerable populations from excessive tax burdens.