The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced that NG Eagle, Dana Air’s new partner, will handle ticket refunds and flight bookings for passengers affected by the airline’s suspension following a runway incursion at Lagos domestic airport in April.

This announcement was contained in a statement released on Saturday by Michael Achmugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA.

The resolution comes after a meeting between the Acting Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, and representatives from Dana Air and NG Eagle, where discussed ways to address complaints about delayed refunds

As part of the agreement, passengers will either receive cash refunds or have the option to use their existing tickets for flights operated by NG Eagle, ensuring minimal disruption to their travel plans.

‘Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) refers to the suspension of Dana Air operations and its resultant effect on passenger travel.

“The authority is also aware that Dana Air customers who paid for flights that were not operated due to its suspension have sought a refund of their airfares and have been patiently waiting for same.

“In line with NCAA’s regulatory obligations, the DCGA, Capt. Chris Najomo and his management team have met with Dana Air and its new partners, NG Eagle with a view to resolving these complaints.

“The resolution is that NG Eagle will be taking up this obligation.

“To this end, Dana Air has informed that while alternative modalities are being put in place to treat cash refund requests, passengers who intend to utilize their tickets for travel will be able to do so on NG Eagle,” the statement read in part.

The statement further assured the public that Capt. Najomo and his team will continue working to resolve all Dana Air refund issues swiftly.

What you should know

In April 2024, a Dana Air MD82 aircraft with registration 5N-BKI, operating from Abuja to Lagos, skidded off the runway at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The aircraft was carrying 83 passengers and 6 crew members, all of whom disembarked safely without injury.

According to a statement released by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the incident occurred when the aircraft’s nosewheel retracted upon landing, causing the nose to collapse and the plane to veer into a grassy area beside the runway.

In response, the NCAA suspended Dana Air’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to conduct a thorough safety and economic audit of the airline.

As a result of the suspension, Dana Air initiated the process of refunding affected passengers.

Moving forward, NG Eagle, Dana Air’s new partner, will take over the responsibility for fulfilling refund obligations to these passengers.