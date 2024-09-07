Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced the appointment of Coscharis Technologies as a distribution partner in Nigeria and Ghana, to further provide customers convenient access to Vertiv’s IT infrastructure portfolio and expand reach across Central Africa within the local IT channel.

With an established history of more than 30 years, Coscharis Technologies, a subsidiary of the Coscharis Group – a wholly owned Nigerian conglomerate with businesses and interests that span across sectors including automotive, medical, food and beverages, IT, engineering and agriculture – is an authorised distributor of a wide number of recognised IT brands.

Through its distribution of reliable hardware and service solutions, Coscharis Technologies caters to niche information, communication, and technology markets within Nigeria’s public and private sectors and is known as one of the biggest distributors of information, communication, and technology (ICT) brands in Nigeria.

Commenting on the partnership, Gbenga Adebowale, enterprise sales director for Central Africa at Vertiv, said:

“Coscharis Technologies has an excellent footprint and track record within Sub-Saharan Africa, and we are delighted to be aligned with such a prestigious group.

“We look forward to building a successful partnership with Coscharis Technologies, which will provide Vertiv with another highly experienced local distributor and add to our strengths within the Central African region.”

Dr Emomine Sunday Mukoro, managing director at Coscharis Technologies, said:

“Coscharis Technologies prides itself on being ‘a first-class company that deals with first-class products’. As such, we are very particular about which organisations we partner with when choosing to provide their suite of products and solutions.”

Mukoro added that Vertiv has established an excellent level of credibility as a company, with superior products and exceptional service levels, firmly in line with Coscharis Technologies’ focus on quality.

Vertiv brings its wide industry knowledge, deep technological expertise, and over 50 years of experience in critical digital infrastructure services to the partnership, while Coscharis Technologies provides its local channel reach, significant vendor experience, and knowledgeable advice and technical support in servicing its reseller partners.

Coscharis Technologies has access to all Vertiv products and solutions to offer its customers, including Vertiv’s uninterruptible power supply systems (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs) and integrated solutions, including rack enclosures and prefabricated data centre modules.

“We envisage our new partnership as being a symbiotic relationship, where we assist Vertiv with further growth in their Central African presence, and they provide Coscharis and our clients with innovative solutions that will enable digital transformation,” concludes Mukoro.

Vertiv said Coscharis is vital to its partner program support in the region. The Vertiv Partner Program comprises five reseller membership tiers: Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Diamond Elite.

Each level brings with it benefits to partners, such as access to the Vertiv partner portal, which brings together all of the resources partners need to engage with the Vertiv team and allows partners to earn and redeem valuable rewards.

This includes a personalized dashboard where partners can easily view the bonus points they have earned, see the incentives on offer, and redeem exciting rewards.

For more information on how to join the Vertiv Partner Programme, please click here.