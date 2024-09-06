Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has responded to the accusations and charges leveled against him by French authorities for the first time since his arrest last month.

The Russian Billionaire founder of Telegram, a social media app that now boasts 950 million global users, was arrested in France upon touching down at the airport to honour French President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation to dinner.

Durov took to his Telegram channel to drop his official statement on the imbroglio, which has now been stretched for more than a week.

In his statement, Durov addressed Telegram’s challenges in moderating content but also stated that Telegram already has a European Union compliance officer who oversees Telegram’s compliance with EU laws.

He also criticized the approach of holding Tech founders culpable for the actions of its users as misguided. Durov’s statement also addressed the manner he was accosted by French authorities despite having better alternatives. He thanked the crypto community for their continued support.

“ Thanks everyone for your support and love!

Last month I got interviewed by police for 4 days after arriving in Paris. I was told I may be personally responsible for other people’s illegal use of Telegram because the French authorities didn’t receive responses from Telegram.

This was surprising for several reasons:

1. Telegram has an official representative in the EU that accepts and replies to EU requests. Its email address has been publicly available for anyone in the EU who googles “Telegram EU address for law enforcement”.

2. The French authorities had numerous ways to reach me to request assistance. As a French citizen, I was a frequent guest at the French consulate in Dubai. A while ago, when asked, I personally helped them establish a hotline with Telegram to deal with the threat of terrorism in France.

3. If a country is unhappy with an internet service, the established practice is to start legal action against the service itself. Using laws from the pre-smartphone era to charge a CEO with crimes committed by third parties on the platform he manages is a misguided approach. Building technology is hard enough as it is. No innovator will ever build new tools if they know they can be personally held responsible for the potential abuse of those tools. “Durov Stated

Durov lamented the difficulty in finding a balance between Privacy and security and what it takes to strike a much-needed balance.

“Establishing the right balance between privacy and security is not easy. You have to reconcile privacy laws with law enforcement requirements, and local laws with EU laws. You have to take into account technological limitations”. Durov added

Pavel Durov’s charges

After his arrest on August 24, Durov was placed under judicial supervision after being indicted on charges related to poor content moderation on Telegram and accusations of Terrorism and drug trafficking.

Durov now faces a court-mandated ban on leaving French territory and twice-weekly police check-ins.

What to Know

Durov in his statement revealed that Telegram has now hit 950 million users for the first time. The official figure was 800 million before the statement.

Pavel Durov is Franco-Russian, which means that he is also a French citizen.