In this episode, we look into the complex relationship between the recent fuel price hikes in Nigeria, the operations of the Dangote Refinery, and the broader economic landscape involving Libya’s oil output and the fluctuating exchange rate. We discuss how global oil supply dynamics, particularly from key players like Libya, influence local fuel prices, and how the Dangote Refinery’s capacity could play a role in stabilizing prices in the future.

Additionally, we explore the impact of the naira’s devaluation on the cost of fuel imports and the ripple effects on the Nigerian economy.