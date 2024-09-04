Technology company, Huawei has entered into a partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to build a solar PV facility in Nigeria.

This is contained in the statement from the Presidency on details of President Tinubu’s engagement during the ongoing China-Africa summit.

According to the statement, the President visited Huawei Technologies research centre where the company announced the development of DigiTruck- a platform aimed at accelerating digital literacy in underserved communities across Nigeria.

Mr. Chris Lu, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Nigeria, voiced his support for Nigeria’s National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), an initiative aimed at establishing the country as a talent outsourcing hub in Africa.

He expressed hope that the NOC would continue to develop and expand its capacity to meet the needs of more African markets, enabling Nigerian technology talents to serve overseas markets and helping to fulfill NATEP’s goals.

The company used the opportunity of President Tinubu’s tour of the Huawei Research Centre’s exhibition hall, to show its latest innovations in e-government, smart education, smart grid, and solar power.

The statement reads, “In a separate engagement, President Tinubu visited Huawei Technologies’ Beijing Research Centre, where the company announced the launch of DigiTruck, a mobile ICT classroom aimed at enhancing digital literacy in underserved Nigerian communities.

“During the President’s meeting with Huawei’s leadership, led by Mr. Liang Hua, Chairman of the Board of Directors, the company said the initiative would operate in 10 states annually, training at least 3,000 students each year.”

“During the tour of the Huawei Research Centre’s exhibition hall, President Tinubu and his delegation were introduced to Huawei’s latest innovations in e-government, smart education, smart grid, and solar power, demonstrating their potential to enhance public services, digital governance, and Nigeria’s inclusive development agenda.”

“As part of the efforts to achieve the aforementioned goals, Huawei also plans to establish a joint PV test lab with Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA).”

Furthermore, the company noted that the DigiTruck platform would complement the 3MTT program currently being executed by the federal government through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

What you should know

The plan to establish a solar PV test facility complements effort to increase the clean energy power solutions in the Nigerian electricity sector. Solar energy is becoming a popular electricity source for many small businesses and households across the country.

Nigeria possesses immense solar energy potential, with an average of 6 hours of sunlight per day. The estimated capacity for concentrated solar power and photovoltaic generation is approximately 427,000 MW.