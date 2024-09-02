Tomarket a decentralized trading platform is set to hold its airdrop event today, September 2, with a staggering $350 billion $TOMATO tokens set to be distributed to early users, active community members who participated in the airdrop campaign, and key supporters.

Tomarket project has witnessed drastic growth surpassing 12 million all-time users. The project in its early days had 5.6 million daily active users.

The project’s growth has been spontaneous with over 1 million users joining daily for the past 3 days. The surge in Tomarket userbase was witnessed mostly during the run-up to the airdrop event scheduled to be held today.

What is Tomarket?

Tomarket is a crypto project on which users can exchange and trade numerous asset classes, from real-world assets (RWAs) and crypto bond yields to even pre-circulation tokens.

Tomarket is the latest kid on the block in the category of tap-to-earn crypto games hosted on Telegram. The project combines gaming, earning, and trading, and has attracted a significant number of players in recent months. Its unique tap-to-earn drop game on Telegram has attracted a large number of users.

Tomarket diverse set of trading items has helped to promote liquidity and price discovery in various markets.

The platform has a unique approach that aims to take advantage of the exciting possibilities offered by these new types of assets. The platform provides its users with the option of exploring new markets and the luxury of more investment choices.

Besides being a DEX, Tomarket acts as a link between the existing financial world and the burgeoning decentralized environment, offering a safe and efficient platform for trading a diverse range of assets.

Tomarket Airdrop details

The Tomarket airdrop event is scheduled to start today with over 350 billion $TOMATO tokens set to be distributed to early users, eligible airdrop candidates, and the project’s key supporters.

The Airdrop event is designed to reward Tomarket, early users, and eligible airdrop candidates. The Airdrop is expected to have a massive effect on the Tomarket ecosystem.

The 350 billion $TOMATO tokens to be distributed will increase the number of $Tomato token holders. This will definitely result in more trading activity and a price increase for $TOMATO.

The current price of $Tomato at the moment is $ 0.005132.

What to Know

The Tomarket project is currently supported by Bitget and Foresight X. The project is the latest attraction in the Nigerian crypto space with crypto enthusiasts taking an active part in the mining of $TOMATO tokens.

Tomarket mechanism revolves around using blockchain technology to facilitate the decentralized trading of a variety of assets. It relies on smart contracts to automate transaction execution while maintaining transparency, security, and immutability.