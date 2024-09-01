The South East geopolitical zone recorded the highest ransom payments nationwide between July 2023 and June 2024, with a staggering N419.2 million paid, representing 65% of the total N645 million demanded.

This finding is highlighted in SB Morgen’s newly released report, “Grim Reaping,” which offers an in-depth analysis of kidnapping incidents, ransom demands and payments, casualties, and other critical data during the study period.

However, the report suggests that kidnapping figures from the Southeast might be underreported.

It also notes that security sources indicate sustained pressure on groups like IPOB and its splinter factions has significantly diminished their capacity to carry out such attacks.

“When comparing geopolitical zones, the Southeast stands out for paying the highest ransoms, totalling N419.2 million out of the N645 million demanded, representing a 65% collection rate—the highest across the board,” the report read in part.

It added, “There is speculation that the kidnap figures from the Southeast might be underreported. However, sources indicated that sustained pressure from security forces on criminal and separatist groups like IPOB and its rival splinter factions had reduced their capacity to carry out such attacks.”

The report further reveals that of the N419.2 million paid during the 12 months, two states Anambra (N350.2 million) and Imo (N39 million) account for the bulk of this amount.

Anambra’s figures were notably inflated by a high-profile case in August 2023, where kidnappers of the popular animist Chukwudozie Nwangwu, also known as Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki, initially demanded N300 million but ultimately received N350 million, securing an additional N50 million before releasing him after six days.

South East zone ransom payments breakdown from July 2023 to June 2024

The five Southeast states paid a total of N419.2 million in ransoms, which accounts for 40% of the N1.048 billion paid across the six geopolitical zones during the period under review.

Anambra State led both the region and the country in ransom payments, with N350.2 million paid out of the N400 million demanded.

Imo State ranked second, with N39 million paid to kidnappers, exceeding the original demands. Notably, in September 2023, the abduction of Retired Major General RC Duru saw kidnappers receiving $50,000 (N39 million) in exchange for his body, despite initially demanding only N10 million.

Abia State followed with N25 million paid in ransom, while Enugu State recorded N4 million.

Ebonyi State had the lowest ransom payments in the Southeast, with N1 million paid during the review period.