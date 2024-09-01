Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced that Nigeria’s healthcare sector reforms have attracted over $4.8 billion in potential investments in the country’s healthcare system.

He disclosed this during the commissioning and grand opening of Sahad Hospitals in Abuja saying the reforms are centred around four key pillars: transforming healthcare governance, improving population health outcomes, unlocking the healthcare value chain, and strengthening health security.

“Our ambitious health sector reforms, which have already attracted over $4.8 billion in potential investments, demonstrate our unwavering dedication to revitalizing Nigeria’s healthcare system,” he said.

He also commended the efforts of Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate, particularly in boosting local production of medical supplies and expanding primary healthcare facilities across the country.

Healthcare challenges

Highlighting the critical issues facing Nigeria’s healthcare sector, Vice President Shettima candidly addressed ongoing challenges.

“While we have made strides, Nigerians continue to grapple with significant healthcare hurdles such as escalating medicine costs, prolonged hospital wait times, and a shortage of healthcare professionals,” he stated

He stated that the success of the reforms hinges on robust private-sector engagement. This involvement is crucial not only to mitigate the impacts of the medical brain drain but also to drive comprehensive enhancements in healthcare access and quality across the nation.

“Our health sector calls upon us all to unite. The promise of this day is one we cannot overlook. It is through such collaboration and shared dedication that we can guarantee every Nigerian receives the care and support they deserve,” He said.

The newly commissioned Sahad Hospital features 200 beds, seven state-of-the-art operating theatres, and advanced medical equipment, representing a significant boost to Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure.

What you should know

Nigeria’s healthcare reforms aim to tackle critical challenges and attract substantial investments to the sector.

Since its inception in 2019, Nigeria’s Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) has allocated over N130.8 billion to improve healthcare services, with an additional N12.9 billion planned for 2024.

In a recent development, President Bola Tinubu has launched two major healthcare initiatives: the NSIA-Healthcare Expansion Programme and a comprehensive retraining program for 120,000 frontline health workers.

Alongside this, a new $1.2 billion Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) has been introduced to tackle long-standing challenges in the health sector, such as inadequate financing, staff shortages, and poor infrastructure.

The SWAp initiative aims to enhance healthcare access for all Nigerians, strengthen the healthcare workforce, and improve the transparency and efficiency of fund use.

By 2027, it seeks to develop a unified and accountable healthcare system, leveraging local and state governance to achieve comprehensive reforms and better service delivery.