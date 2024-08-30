The Students’ Union of the University of Ibadan (UI) has expressed strong opposition to a recent increase in school fees approved by the university’s governing council.

The students staged an overnight protest on Friday, highlighting their dissatisfaction with the fee hike and demanding a reversal of the decision.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), students began their protest at 10:20 p.m. and continued until 2 a.m. The demonstration was a direct response to the governing council’s decision to raise fees for students from 100 to 400 levels.

Union leaders, including President Bolaji Aweda, Vice-President Bolutife Aboderin, and Secretary Daniel Elemide, issued a statement rejecting the new fees. They called for a boycott of classes and demanded that the school fees portal be shut down within 24 hours until their demands were met.

“We reject the decision made by the council. We are embarking a boycott of classes until our demands are fulfilled,” the statement read.

“We demand a reversal of the increase. The students demand that the school fees portal should be shut down within 24 hours until our demands were met,” they said.

University’s Decision and Deadlines

Reports disclose that the governing council, in a statement signed by Registrar G.O. Saliu, announced the fee increment following an inaugural meeting on Thursday. The council stated that the increase was based on recommendations from the university’s Senate.

Students were advised to complete their registration by September 4 so as to avoid any issues with the upcoming First Semester Examination. The statement also noted that there would be no extension of the registration deadline, and the portal would be closed as scheduled.

“Consequently, students who are yet to pay and complete their registration exercises are advised to do so, on or before Sept. 4, to enable departments download lists of registered students, in preparation for the First Semester Examination,” the release read in part.

Financial Aid and Student Support

Further details provide that in an effort to assist students affected by the fee increase, the council encouraged students to explore financial aid options, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and various scholarships.

The council stressed that these resources are available to help indigent students manage the financial burden of their education. However, the council made it clear that the registration portal would remain closed post-deadline, with no further extensions

“Above is for strict adherence as the portal will not be opened after the deadline,” the statement read..

The students’ protest at the University of Ibadan, as seen, underscores the growing tension between the administration and the student body over financial issues; and opposition to the fee hike shows the challenges universities face in balancing operational costs with student affordability.

As the university stands firm on the new fee structure and registration deadlines, the students’ call for a reversal and their efforts to mobilize through social media reflect a broader concern about the rising costs of education.

The outcome of this dispute could have significant implications for student activism and university policies across Nigeria.