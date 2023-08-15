The staff of the University of Ibadan has been directed to work three days a week given the hike in transport fares and cost of living in Nigeria.

The varsity made this known via a statement dated 14 August 2023 and signed by G. O. Saliu, the university’s Registrar and Secretary and Secretary to Council.

The statement, titled “Temporary Work Schedule Adjustment” explained that fuel subsidy removal which had caused a hike in transport fares and cost of living was the reason why the institution proposed the temporary work schedule adjustment for its staff.

According to the statement, staff members of the institution are directed to work three days a week to ease the pressure of the removal of subsidy on Petrol Motor Spirit (PMS).

However, the statement exempts essential staff from this temporal work schedule adjustment.

The institution’s Registrar and Secretary and Secretary to Council noted that the Senate convened on August 3, 2023, to deliberate the temporary work schedule adjustment for its staff which was approved to take effect from Monday, 14th August 2023.

Saliu urged the members of staff of the University of Ibadan that are eligible to work on-site for three days in rotation per week to maintain commitment, open communication, and cooperation.

The management of the university noted that the temporary work schedule adjustment for members of staff will be reviewed as the situation of the economy which has affected the institution’s workforce improve.

The statement reads in part: